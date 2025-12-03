Advertisement

Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Starr Lead Nigeria's Spotify Wrapped 2025

David Ben
David Ben 19:52 - 03 December 2025
Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Starr Lead Nigeria’s Spotify Wrapped 2025 as Afrobeats Dominates the Charts
Spotify Wrapped 2025 paints a clear picture of a year defined by Nigerian dominance and a fast-rising global Afrobeats movement.
Spotify Wrapped 2025 has arrived, and it is a full triumph for Nigerian music. The data shows a scene that is not slowing down. It is expanding. It is exporting. It is shaping global listening habits in real time. And at the heart of this momentum are three familiar names: Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Starr. Their numbers place them firmly at the top of a year defined by dominance, discovery and unprecedented reach.

Wizkid and Davido: The Album Titans

Wizkid's 'Morayo' is the most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2025 | Credit: Instagram

When Nigerians pressed play this year, two artists stood front and centre. Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ is the Most-Streamed Album on Spotify in Nigeria, cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most reliable album-makers.

Spotify's Most Streamed Nigerian Albums of 2025
The project’s replay value is undeniable. Fans stayed locked in, and the numbers prove it.

Davido | Credit: Instagram

Close behind him is Davido, whose album ‘5ive’ claims the second-most-streamed spot. Davido’s fanbase remains one of the most powerful communities in African music. OBO also owns the Most-Shared Song of the year with “With You” (feat. Omah Lay), a track that lived everywhere: TikTok loops, Instagram stories, late-night playlists. It became a cultural fixture. And that is Davido’s strength: impact that feels effortless.

Three of Asake's album made the Top 10 Most Streamed Nigerian Albums on Spotify | Instagram

The rest of the album chart tells an equally Nigerian story. BNXN’s ‘Captain’ and Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign Of Weakness’ complete the Top Five. Meanwhile, Asake pulls off a rare feat, three albums inside the Top 10. It shows Mr Money’s depth. It shows his staying power. It confirms that his sonic world remains one of Afrobeats’ most addictive exports.

Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists in Nigeria

Ayra Starr, Rising Voices and the Power of Female Artistry

Ayra Starr is the most streamed Nigerian female artist on Spotify Wrapped 2025 | Credit: Instagram

If the men dominated albums, the women made their own historic run. Ayra Starr is once again Nigeria’s Most-Streamed Woman on Spotify, an impressive repeat win. Her star power is no longer rising. It is established. And it cuts across genre, age and borders.

Spotify's Most Streamed Female Artists in Nigeria (2025)
She is joined by Tems, Qing Madi and Tiwa Savage in the Top 10 female rankings, proving that the strength of Nigerian women in music is not a moment. It is a movement.

The new generation also made a loud entrance. Fido, Kunmie, Faceless and FOLA all crashed into the Top 10 Songs list. Fido’s “Joy Is Coming” sits at No. 2. FOLA’s “Lost” lands at No. 6. Their rise shows that listeners are ready for new voices, new textures and new stories.

But there’s more. Smur Lee’s fast ascent, powered by smart collaborations and a hybrid sound, highlights that Afrobeats is evolving. And the inclusion of Sunmisola on the charts confirms something essential: Gospel is not a side genre in Nigeria. It is central. It thrives alongside Afrobeats without competing.

Afrobeats Continues Global Export Success

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram, Courtesy

The global numbers are even more striking. Afrobeats is no longer “globalising.” It’s now fully global. According to Spotify, global listening of Nigerian music grew by 22% this year. This is not accidental. This is a shift in taste, tone and cultural curiosity.

Burna Boy leads the Most-Exported Artists list. Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr and Wizkid follow to complete the top five. 

And then there is Rema’s “Calm Down” (with Selena Gomez). For the third consecutive year, it is the Most-Exported Local Song. The track refuses to fade. It remains a gateway drug into Afrobeats for millions of new listeners.

Spotify's Most Streamed Nigerian Songs of 2025

Meanwhile, Nigerians spent over 1.3 billion hours streaming music in 2025. Local music consumption jumped 82%. Spotify Head of Music, Phiona Okumu, summarised the success, saying that the data confirms a scene that is "absolutely thriving." And she is right. Nigerians are embracing both fresh voices and legends. The future is bright. The future is Afrobeats.

Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Wizkid 

  2. Seyi Vibez

  3. Asake

  4. Burna Boy

  5. ODUMODUBLVCK

  6. Bnxn

  7. FOLA

  8. Davido

  9. Rema

  10. Olamide

Spotify's Most Streamed Female Artists in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Ayra Starr

  2. Tems

  3. Smur Lee

  4. Billie Eilish

  5. SZA

  6. Darkoo

  7. Qing Madi

  8. Tiwa Savage

  9. Rihanna

  10. Sunmisola Agbebi

Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs in Nigeria (2025)

  1. With You (feat. Omah Lay) - Davido, Omah Lay

  2. Joy is Coming - Fido

  3. Arike - Kunmie

  4. Venus - Faceless, Serotonin

  5. PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) - ODUMODUBLVCK, Victony

  6. lost - FOLA, Kizz Daniel

  7. Laho - Shallipopi,

  8. Kese (Dance) - Wizkid

  9. Very Soon - BNXN

  10. Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) - Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike

Spotify’s Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Morayo - Wizkid

  2. 5ive - Davido

  3. Captain - BNXN

  4. No Sign Of Weakness - Burna Boy

  5. catharsis - FOLA

  6. Olamidé - Olamide

  7. THE MACHINE IS COMING - ODUMODUBLVCK

