Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ Is The Most-Streamed Song In Nigeria of All Time

Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ Is The Most-Streamed Song In Nigeria of All Time

Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ Is The Most-Streamed Song In Nigeria of All Time

Asake might be lonely at the top, but his hit single has won the hearts of millions of listeners and become the most-streamed song in Nigeria of all time.

Since Asake stepped into the mainstream in 2023 with his hit-filled debut EP, ‘Ololade Asake,’ he has shaped Nigerian music with a consistent release of hit singles that have rocketed him to superstardom.

The two-time Grammy-nominated superstar now holds the record for the most-streamed song in Nigeria of all time. According to TurnTable Charts, the hit single has garnered over 128 million on-demand streams in Nigeria since its release.

Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ Is The Most-Streamed Song In Nigeria of All Time

This achievement makes the song eligible for an 8X Platinum plaque from the TurnTable Certification System of Nigeria, which is Nigeria’s foremost music chart body. This marks another major milestone for the superstar, whose journey to the top is regarded as one of the most surreal runs of hits Nigerian mainstream music has ever seen.

The Story of Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’

In 2023, Asake was already one of Afrobeats’ leading superstars. In the preceding year, he capped off a breathtaking run of hits with the release of a critically and commercially acclaimed debut LP, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe.’ The enigmatic star intended to achieve similar success by following up with the release of his sophomore album, ‘Work of Art,’ which served as a declaration of status and a bold display of talent, range, and confidence.

For an artist whose fame is thanks to his electrifying blend of South Africa’s Amapiano log drums with punchy hip-hop flows, Fuji cadences, and Afrobeats dynamism, Asake largely maintained this sound for his sophomore album, which was also predominantly produced by Magicsticks (who produced the entirety of his debut album).



Despite the dominating presence of the era-defining Amapiano fusion, Asake also showcased more of his artistry with songs like ‘Lonely At The Top,’ ‘Mogbe,’ ‘Sunshine,’ ‘Yoga,’ and ‘Olorun.’

After ‘Work of Art’ dropped, the folk-infused tingling drums of ‘Mogbe’ and the swaggering ‘Basquiat’ were the lead singles. Yet, it was the sombre ‘Lonely At The Top,’ where Asake explored the emotional complexities of fame, that instantly became a fan-favourite.

It did not take long for Asake to understand that the fans had chosen their pick. For ‘Lonely At The Top,’ the voice of the people was indeed the voice of God as the song rocketed to commercial success. In October 2023, it logged its twelve consecutive week at the summit of TurnTable Top 100, making it the longest Number 1 song in the chart’s history. Asake’s sober reflections led ‘Lonely At the Top’ to become the first song in the history of Audiomack to cross 100 million streams. The record also won the Song of the Year at the 17th Headies Awards, a testament to its commercial success and impact.

Still Lonely At The Top for Asake?

Following the release of his sophomore album, Asake achieved a milestone of three albums in three years with the release of ‘Lungu Boy’ in 2024. Since then, Asake has become an Afrobeats superstar with global ambition.



Asake showing off his bald haircut

His message in ‘Lonely At The Top’, that fame comes with pressure, often invisible to outsiders, seems to be shaping his present, as his career increasingly appears to be led by personal desires rather than offering what the audience might necessarily want.

Asake shows off his tattoos