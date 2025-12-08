The Carpet Was In Full Bloom At Funke' Akindele's Behind The Scenes Premiere

A vibrant recap of the “Behind The Scenes” movie premiere, full of elegance, bold fashion moments, and the emotional story behind the film’s debut.

Behind The Scenes arrives at a moment when many people are quietly carrying more than they admit. The film leans into that truth, the silent pressure, the hidden exhaustion, the emotional weight we tuck behind practised smiles. It speaks to anyone who has ever held themselves together in public while privately unravelling. It is a story about honesty, healing, and the unfiltered parts of life we rarely talk about out loud.

Directed by Funke Akindele , widely celebrated as the queen of the Nigerian box office, the film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on December 12th. And ahead of its release, the premiere became a visual celebration of artistry and personality, filled with bold fashion choices and full bloom presence . What stood out most? The elegance, the colours, and the performances of style from the stars who brought their own interpretation of what “showing up” looks like.

Funke Akindele

Funke didn’t walk in. She glowed in. Her Toju Foyeh dress felt like someone had bottled joy and poured it into fabric, a shimmering gradient that danced from deep royal blue into aqua, then into a cheeky hot pink that almost winked at you. It was short but tasteful, playful without begging for attention, the kind of silhouette that says, “I’m comfortable with myself. Watch me shine.”

The neckline rested softly off her shoulder, feminine without trying too hard. What really caught the eye were the blue appliqué details on the sleeves, tiny whimsical pieces fluttering like they had their own personality. The beading at the top was dense, then softened as it travelled down, making the colours feel alive, like they were breathing with her.

The hem? Intentionally irregular. And then the shoes. Blush-pink heels adorned with 3D floral appliqués crawling delicately up her ankles. Her makeup leaned warm and soft, fluttery lashes, a glossy lip, a glow that felt like she’d just stepped out of golden-hour sunlight. Hair swept into a modern-old-Hollywood updo that framed her face with quiet authority. Overall? Her look pulsed with confidence. Vibrant, flirty, and deeply self-assured. She wasn’t trying to blend into the night; she came to colour it. READ ALSO: See Every Stunning Look From the 3 Cold Dishes Premiere

Scarlet Gomez

If Funke was colour in motion, Scarlet Gomez was luxury personified. She arrived wrapped in wine-red velvet, the kind you want to touch even though you know you shouldn’t. The fabric didn’t cling; it glided, smooth and intentional, like it had practised this moment. Everything about the dress felt romantic… but with structure and backbone. The bodice was a masterpiece. Sculpted feather-like layers bursting upward in a fiery twist, part flame, part couture sculpture. Sharp yet delicate, bold yet soft, the design framed her shoulders in a regal silhouette. It gave fairytale queen… but the modern edition, the one who signs deals and still steals hearts.

Her styling was smartly understated. Soft waves cascading over her shoulder, warm, glowing makeup, jewellery kept minimal and refined, she knew the dress was the storyteller. She simply supplied the presence. Scarlet didn’t just attend the premiere; she elevated the mood. READ ALSO: Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong Give ‘Power Couple’ at "The Herd" Premiere

Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre walked in like a man who knew the camera had already chosen him. Not arrogant, just effortlessly aware. He wore a burnt-orange satin set that felt equal parts daring and smooth. The shirt carried ruffled details that moved with him, the trousers draped with soft precision. Even before he layered anything on top, the outfit already had something to say. But Tobi doesn’t do “bare minimum.” He threw on a tapestry-style coat, florals, muted tones, a soft, artsy vibe layered on bold satin.

The coat swayed like a theatre curtain opening for a lead character. And Tobi played the part well, with dark sunglasses, a subtle gold earring, and velvet loafers. Accessories that didn’t scream but definitely smirked. His posture sealed the look: one hand raised slightly, as if he was about to deliver a witty remark or shut down unnecessary noise. It made the entire outfit feel alive, cinematic, almost mischievous. Tobi looked like the plot twist no one saw coming — and enjoyed every second of it.

