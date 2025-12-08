10 Albums That Deserve a Spot on Your December House Party Playlist

Before you hit play this festive season, here are 10 albums guaranteed to turn your December house party into a full-blown experience.

December is here, and if your playlist still sounds like last year’s leftovers, we need to talk. This isn’t the season for tired Christmas jingles or recycled pop hits, No. We’re talking music that hits, vibes that don’t quit, and albums that keep the energy alive from the first guest to the last cab ride.

2025 delivered fire across the Nigerian music scene, from established Afrobeats giants to rising stars shaking up the sound. These ten albums are non-negotiable for your December house party. From Afrobeats giants cementing their legacy to burgeoning stars crafting the future of Nigerian sound, 2025 has delivered a rich tapestry of music that is ready-made for celebration.

A brilliant house party playlist is a balancing act. You need rhythm. You need undeniable energy. You need moments of sheer replay value. This list skips the singles and dives straight into the full-length projects (albums), released in 2025 that provide a thrilling experience, ensuring the energy in the room stays high from the first guest stepping in to the last call for your Uber.

INDUSTRY MACHINE – ODUMODUBLVCK

Released: March 2025

ODUMODUBLVCK’s highly anticipated second outing is a statement of intent. The self-proclaimed "Big Kala" doubles down on the Abuja-centric drill sound he virtually pioneered. Industry Machine is heavy, bass-driven, and demands attention.

The album serves as the perfect icebreaker for the early hours of a party, setting a tone that is simultaneously gritty and celebratory. It is a record built for those who find the typical Afrobeats a tad too smooth. The production is lean and effective, designed to rattle sound systems, especially when the volume goes up. If your house party doesn’t feature any song from this album, then it’s simply not valid.

Stand-out Bangers: "Industry Machine," "If You Like Gym (feat. Modenine)," "Big Time (feat. Wizkid)"

5ive – Davido

Released: April 2025

Davido returned this year with 5ive, his fifth studio album, and a triumphant demonstration of his longevity as a hitmaker. Following his massive 2023 release Timeless, many wondered if he could maintain momentum. 5ive answers that question with a resounding yes.

This album is peak Davido: anthemic choruses, infectious rhythms, and A-list collaborations. Every track feels tailor-made for a communal singalong, making it an essential spin for any large gathering.

Stand-out Bangers: "With You (feat. Omah Lay)," “Be There Still," "Awuke”

No Sign of Weakness – Burna Boy

Released: July 2025

The African Giant returned this year with No Sign of Weakness. It’s bold, it’s brash, it’s Burna Boy sending a message. The project blens Afrobeat, hip-hop, reggae, and pop in a way only he can. This album isn’t just for the stadium; it works in your living room, commanding respect while keeping the party alive. It is grand in scale and rich in musicality.

Stand-out Bangers: "Love," "Bundle by Bundle" "Update"

Protect Sarz At All Costs – SARZ

Released: September 2025

Sarz is arguably one of the most influential producers of the last decade, having crafted hits for everyone who matters. With Protect Sarz At All Costs, he steps into the limelight, presenting a producer album that highlights his versatility and deep understanding of the global sonic pulse. This project is a godsend for the music host. It provides seamless transitions and features a myriad of guest artists who bring different energies to Sarz’s impeccable beats. Drop Sarz and watch the room move.

Stand-out Bangers: "Getting Paid (feat. Asake, Wizkid, Skillibeng)" "Happiness (feat. Asake, Gunna)," "Up (feat. Victony)"

Afrika Magik – Show Dem Camp

Released: November 2025

Show Dem Camp, the iconic rap duo comprising Tec and Ghost, released Afrika Magik as their 12th studio album, a deeply personal project that pays homage to old Nollywood culture and the resilience of African creativity. For one, it is unarguably one of the best Nigerian albums released this year. Entirely produced by their long-time collaborator Spax, the album is a rich fusion of hip-hop, highlife, R&B, and even Amapiano-inspired grooves. It’s cohesive, it’s sonically apt.

This album serves as the perfect backdrop for a sophisticated house party, one that is lowkey and encourages deep grooves and conversation. It is an album that feels both vintage and futuristic at the same time, making it a powerful statement addition to your December house-party playlist.

Stand-out Bangers: "Pressure (feat. Taves)," "Normally (feat. Joey B & Boj)," "Magik (feat. Moonchild Sanelly)"

Viva La Vida – Joeboy

Released: March 2025

Joeboy has built his brand on infectious melodies and relatable lyrics about love and good times. Viva La Vida (Long Live Life) is his most optimistic and upbeat project yet. Joeboy’s Viva La Vida is sunshine in album form. It’s relaxed, melodic, and perfect for those moments when guests are mingling, eating, or slowly migrating to the main room. It’s feel-good music that just…works. The tracks are catchy, easy to listen to, and ensure a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Stand-out Bangers: "Osadebe," “Adenuga (feat. Qing Madi), "Taxi Driver"

FUJI – Adekunle Gold

Released: October 2025

Adekunle Gold, or 'AG Baby', has undergone one of the most compelling musical transformations in recent years. Moving from highlife traditionalist to a global pop star, FUJI sees him leaning into the traditional Nigerian Fuji music rhythms of his youth while applying a polished, modern production lens.

This album is sophisticated party music. It’s for the host whose guests enjoy a glass of champagne over a cold beer. It is vibrant, rhythmic, and incredibly brilliant for large scale gatherings, be it house parties, weddings, or even naming ceremonies.

Stand-out Bangers: “Coco Money" "Many People" "Only God Can Save Me (feat. Davido"

AURACLES – Shallipopi

Released: December 2025

Shallipopi is a phenomenon. Rising from relative obscurity to viral fame, his music captures a raw, street-level energy. AURACLES is his third full-length project and it’s filled with unconventional flows, catchy slangs, and beats that his fans love. This album is in no way polished pop, but it’s genuine, and it’s kinetic energy is strictly for the dancefloor.

Stand-out Bangers: "Laho," "Laho II (feat. Burna Boy)," "Na So"

Gen Z – Zinoleesky

Released: April 2025

Marlian Music signee Zinoleesky embodies the Gen Z tag perfectly. His music is dynamic, often blending street-hop lyricism with smooth, Auto-Tuned vocal deliveries that are instantly appealing. This album is highly danceable and showcases an artist finding his mature voice.

Gen Z is ideal for a younger crowd, but the quality of the production is current, fresh, and catcht. The album manages to capture the fleeting, exciting energy of youth culture, energy that is needed to light up your house party this festive season.

Stand-out Bangers: "AYAMASE (feat. Ms Banks)," "Most Wanted," “Abanikanda” feat. Naira Marley”

Blue Disco – Young Jonn

Released: November 2025

Once primarily known as a powerhouse producer ("The Wicked Producer"), Young Jonn successfully transitioned into a full-fledged pop star. Blue Disco is a just another showcase of his melodic sensibility and knack for writing massive hooks.

The album title perfectly describes the sound: groovy, slightly nostalgic disco-infused Afropop with a contemporary R&B smoothness. It’s joyous music designed for positive vibes and non-stop dancing, providing an upbeat closer for our top ten selection.