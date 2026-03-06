Advertisement

Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 20:30 - 06 March 2026
The event is open to actors, filmmakers, writers, content creators, and creative entrepreneurs ready to elevate their craft and expand their opportunities.
Advertisement

Award-winning actress, producer, and industry trailblazer Funke Akindele has announced the return of her creative empowerment initiative, “The Creative Blueprint 2.0”, scheduled to take place on 19th March at Landmark, Lagos, Nigeria.

The second edition of the event comes with the overarching theme: “Giving Today, Gaining Tomorrow”, reflecting Funke’s mission to equip emerging creatives with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship needed to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.

Advertisement

The Creative Blueprint 2.0 will feature:

  • Power-packed masterclasses led by industry experts across beauty, lifestyle, fashion, content creation, visual arts, and brand management.

  • Practical workshops on storytelling, branding, and monetization.

  • Strategic conversations on navigating the business of entertainment and creative entrepreneurship.

  • High-impact networking and mentorship opportunities.

  • Talent spotlight sessions showcasing emerging creatives.

This year’s panels will include sessions like Opening Doors: Women Creating Opportunities in Film, Giving Value: How Digital Creators Turn Influence Into Opportunity, Beauty, Fashion and The Business of Building Brands, Music: More Than Talent, Finding Your Voice in Broadcast Media, and Building Brands That Open Doors, all designed to give participants actionable insights and real-world strategies from professionals who have succeeded in their respective fields.

The event is open to actors, filmmakers, writers, content creators, and creative entrepreneurs ready to elevate their craft and expand their opportunities.

For enquiries: TheCreativeBluePrint@redrickpr.com
Registration details will be shared soon.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Hiring in Q1: Why Smart Companies Do Not Wait for Mid-Year
Careers
06.03.2026
Hiring in Q1: Why Smart Companies Do Not Wait for Mid-Year
Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint
Entertainment
06.03.2026
Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint
Flavour Biography: Net Worth, Achievements, Discography, Wife, Cars, Houses
Lifestyle
06.03.2026
Flavour Biography: Net Worth, Achievements, Discography, Wife, Cars, Houses
Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
Entertainment
06.03.2026
Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
4 Months Without Running Water at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital: Patients Forced to Buy Sachet Water for Treatment
News
06.03.2026
4 Months Without Running Water at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital: Patients Forced to Buy Sachet Water for Treatment
7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel
Lifestyle
06.03.2026
7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel