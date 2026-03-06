Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint

The second edition of the event comes with the overarching theme: “Giving Today, Gaining Tomorrow” , reflecting Funke’s mission to equip emerging creatives with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship needed to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.

Award-winning actress, producer, and industry trailblazer Funke Akindele has announced the return of her creative empowerment initiative, “The Creative Blueprint 2.0” , scheduled to take place on 19th March at Landmark, Lagos, Nigeria .

Strategic conversations on navigating the business of entertainment and creative entrepreneurship.

This year’s panels will include sessions like Opening Doors: Women Creating Opportunities in Film, Giving Value: How Digital Creators Turn Influence Into Opportunity, Beauty, Fashion and The Business of Building Brands, Music: More Than Talent, Finding Your Voice in Broadcast Media, and Building Brands That Open Doors, all designed to give participants actionable insights and real-world strategies from professionals who have succeeded in their respective fields.

The event is open to actors, filmmakers, writers, content creators, and creative entrepreneurs ready to elevate their craft and expand their opportunities.

For enquiries: TheCreativeBluePrint@redrickpr.com

Registration details will be shared soon.



