Advertisement

Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 17:16 - 06 March 2026
Asake adds new SUV to his father's collection
Asake gifts his dad a brand new SUV days after gifting his mom a luxury SUV.
Advertisement

Afrobeats superstar Asake is in a generous mood as he adds new cars to his parents' garages. Just days after gifting his mother a brand new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, he has now gifted his dad a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, which is valued at over ₦200 million.

Advertisement

In video clips shared online, Asake was captured walking his dad to the garage, where the car was parked, in what is a charitable act that has earned him praise from fans.

The gift comes months after his father accused him of neglect, which sparked social media reaction and forced the musician to deny the claims. Asake would later reconcile with his father, and it now appears that all is indeed well with the family.

While gifting his parents' new cars, Asake also rewarded himself with a brand new G Wagon after enjoying another impressive 2025 where he was declared Nigeria's number artist by TurnTable Charts.

Advertisement

In a post on his Instagram page, the Afrobeats star shared details of the purchase process for both cars from luxury car dealership Abuja cars.

Since returning to Nigeria in December 2025 after over one year away, Asake has been spending time with family and friends. He recently attended his mother's birthday party and also visited his father's family members in Lagos state.

He was also present at music executive Larry Gaaga's event, which had in attendance Afrobeats star Zlatan and brothers Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and Famous Pluto.

Advertisement

The year has already got off to a busy start for Asake, who recently released a joint project with Wizkid. The 4-track EP titled 'REAL' has topped album charts and enjoyed viral moments on social media.

2026 is expected to be another major year for the hitmaker, who has announced plans to release his fourth album titled 'Money'. Ahead of the album, Asake has released two singles, 'Why Love' and 'Badman Gangster' featuring Tiakola.

Expectations will be high for his upcoming album, which will be his fifth project in a five-year run that has seen him rise from underground talent to an era-defining Afrobeats star.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Hiring in Q1: Why Smart Companies Do Not Wait for Mid-Year
Careers
06.03.2026
Hiring in Q1: Why Smart Companies Do Not Wait for Mid-Year
Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint
Entertainment
06.03.2026
Funke Akindele Champions the Next Generation of Creatives with Second Edition of The Creative Blueprint
Flavour Biography: Net Worth, Achievements, Discography, Wife, Cars, Houses
Lifestyle
06.03.2026
Flavour Biography: Net Worth, Achievements, Discography, Wife, Cars, Houses
Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
Entertainment
06.03.2026
Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
4 Months Without Running Water at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital: Patients Forced to Buy Sachet Water for Treatment
News
06.03.2026
4 Months Without Running Water at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital: Patients Forced to Buy Sachet Water for Treatment
7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel
Lifestyle
06.03.2026
7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel