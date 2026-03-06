Asake Surprises His Father With ₦200M 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV

Asake gifts his dad a brand new SUV days after gifting his mom a luxury SUV.

Afrobeats superstar Asake is in a generous mood as he adds new cars to his parents' garages. Just days after gifting his mother a brand new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, he has now gifted his dad a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, which is valued at over ₦200 million.

In video clips shared online, Asake was captured walking his dad to the garage, where the car was parked, in what is a charitable act that has earned him praise from fans.

The gift comes months after his father accused him of neglect, which sparked social media reaction and forced the musician to deny the claims. Asake would later reconcile with his father, and it now appears that all is indeed well with the family.

Asake surprises his father with a brand new 2025 Toyota Prado 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/5yoQd2Bipm — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) March 6, 2026

While gifting his parents' new cars, Asake also rewarded himself with a brand new G Wagon after enjoying another impressive 2025 where he was declared Nigeria's number artist by TurnTable Charts.

Asake cruising through Lagos in his new G-Wagon 🔥🪖 pic.twitter.com/G7QQNDzh1K — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) March 6, 2026

In a post on his Instagram page, the Afrobeats star shared details of the purchase process for both cars from luxury car dealership Abuja cars.

Since returning to Nigeria in December 2025 after over one year away, Asake has been spending time with family and friends. He recently attended his mother's birthday party and also visited his father's family members in Lagos state.

He was also present at music executive Larry Gaaga's event, which had in attendance Afrobeats star Zlatan and brothers Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and Famous Pluto.

The year has already got off to a busy start for Asake, who recently released a joint project with Wizkid. The 4-track EP titled 'REAL' has topped album charts and enjoyed viral moments on social media.

2026 is expected to be another major year for the hitmaker, who has announced plans to release his fourth album titled 'Money'. Ahead of the album, Asake has released two singles, 'Why Love' and 'Badman Gangster' featuring Tiakola.