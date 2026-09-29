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Nigerians ignore broken bottles, rush to drink spilled beer after van crashes in Lagos

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:38 - 29 September 2026
Nigerians ignore broken bottles, rush to drink spilled beer after van crashes in Lagos
Some residents of Lagos State ignored the possible health hazard as they rushed to the scene where a van carrying crates of beer crashed and spilled its contents on the road.
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  • A beer truck crashed at Abalti Barracks, inward Ojuelegba, spilling crates of beer across the road and scattering broken bottles.

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  • Some passersby drank beer from the road and packed extra bottles into bags despite the broken glass scattered around the accident scene.

  • LASTMA said police officers were at the scene while LAWMA officials cleared broken bottles from the roadway after the crash.

The accident, which involved a Fuso truck loaded with beer, a Lexus Jeep, a Hyundai Jeep and an Okada, occurred at Abalti Barracks inward Ojuelegba.

The collision caused several crates of beer to fall from the truck, leaving bottles and their contents scattered across the roadway.

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Although no casualties were recorded, the scene attracted passersby who appeared more interested in the spilled drinks than the possible danger posed by the broken bottles.

Some of the residents drank from the spilled bottles of beer, and others packed them into bags.

The incident also left broken glass scattered across the road, creating an additional hazard for motorists and pedestrians.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its personnel were at the scene to manage the situation.

Our personnel are on the ground managing the situation; men of the Nigeria police are also present, while LAWMA officials are clearing the broken bottles from the roadway.

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“Please drive with caution always.”

The agency urged motorists to exercise caution while passing through the area as officials worked to clear the road.

READ ALSO: Murder suspect moved to another Anambra prison after what he did to fellow inmates

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