I'm terrified of another child after my last surgery

My husband and I have two children. Two gorgeous baby girls, and I love them more than I have words for. But after my last delivery, I had complications. Serious ones.

Surgery.

Weeks in the hospital.

A recovery that took months.

And honestly, a part of me hasn’t fully come back.

My doctor sat me down and said something I'll never forget: "Another pregnancy could be very dangerous for you."

Do you know what it feels like to hear that? To be told that your body- the same body that grew two human beings- might not survive a third attempt? To walk around carrying that fear in your chest every single day?

I do.

And yet, the pressure didn't stop. Not from my family. Not from my in-laws.

"Just one more now."

"You people should try for a boy."

"God will do it."

As if they were the ones who would be lying on that operating table.

Every month, I'd be counting days and praying. Not for a baby, but for my period. Every time my husband touched me, I'd be somewhere else in my head, calculating, anxious, scared. Intimacy became something I was terrified about. My marriage started to feel like a trap instead of a partnership.

Because here's the thing nobody says out loud: when you're scared of pregnancy, you stop enjoying sex. And when you stop enjoying sex, everything else starts to crack.

I finally stumbled upon yourlife.ng , and this prompted me to visit the clinic to act. I asked about long-acting contraceptives and family planning options, things that don't require me to remember a pill every day or pray through every intimate moment. I learned about the implant. The IUD. Options that could protect me for years without daily stress.

I cried in that consultation room. Not from sadness. From relief. From finally feeling like my body was mine again.

I'm not saying it was an easy conversation at home. It wasn't. But I stood on my own two feet and said, "My children need a mother who is alive. Not a mother who died trying to give them a brother."

You are not a vessel. You are a person. Your health matters. Your fears are valid. And you deserve to make decisions about your body with real information, not pressure, not guilt, not "what will people say."

Speak to someone. Learn your options. Visit yourlife.ng to explore contraceptives that can give you back your peace, your health, and your life.

Your Life. Your Choice.