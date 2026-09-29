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Bello El-Rufai thanks Peter Obi for checking on his detained father despite previously criticising him

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:56 - 29 September 2026
Bello El-Rufai and Peter Obi
Bello El-Rufai thanks Peter Obi for repeatedly checking on his detained father, saying he had previously criticised the former Anambra governor.
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  • Bello El-Rufai has thanked Peter Obi for repeatedly checking on his father, Nasir El-Rufai, during his detention.

  • Bello said Obi's gesture stood out because he had previously criticised the former Anambra governor.

  • He also said Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso were among politicians who contacted the family.

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Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has thanked Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi for repeatedly checking on his family during his father's detention, saying the gesture stood out to him because he had previously criticised Obi.

Speaking in a video shared online, Bello, who represents Kaduna North in the House of Representatives, said several politicians had reached out to ask about his father, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. He said Obi in particular had continued to call to check on his father's welfare.

"I want to personally thank his Excellency, Peter Obi. He kept checking up on us," Bello said, adding that it was a lesson for him at 38, given that he used to be critical of the former Anambra governor.

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Bello also said his father has spent his time in detention reading, studying the Quran and reflecting on his experiences.

Nasir El-Rufai was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on 18 February over alleged fraud connected to his tenure as governor, and faced multiple arraignments across different courts between March and April. 

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai
Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Obi had earlier criticised the detention as "political persecution," calling for the rule of law to prevail.

Bello's comments come days after Nasir El-Rufai published a statement titled "My Relationships and the Aftermath" on 23 September, reflecting on the response of people he had previously supported or maintained close ties with. 

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In the statement, El-Rufai said he had backed people and causes over the years because of his faith, upbringing and personal values, rather than in expectation of gratitude or reciprocity, and said those he had supported were free to respond to his situation however they chose.

Bello's remarks have generated reaction online, with responses split between those describing it as a genuine shift in his views on Obi and others questioning the political motivations behind the comments.

Neither Obi's campaign nor the ICPC has issued additional comment on Bello's statement.

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