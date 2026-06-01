Protest erupts in Ibadan over abducted Oyo pupils, teachers as NUT begins indefinite strike

Outraged residents and activists take to the streets of Ibadan on June 1 to demand the immediate rescue of the 47 pupils and teachers missing since the May 15 ambush.

Outraged residents and activists take to the streets of Ibadan on June 1 to demand the immediate rescue of the 47 pupils and teachers missing since the May 15 ambush.

Protests have erupted in Ibadan over the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, as the NUT begins an indefinite strike and President Tinubu orders fresh security measures, including the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards.

Residents and education stakeholders protest in Ibadan, demanding the rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has launched an indefinite strike across Oyo State public schools over the continued captivity of the victims.

President Bola Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and deployed a specialised rescue team to help secure the release of the abducted teachers and pupils.

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Fresh protests broke out in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday as concerned residents, education stakeholders and activists demanded the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The demonstration comes days after teachers in Ogbomoso staged a similar protest over the kidnapping incident, which claimed the life of one teacher and left dozens of pupils and education workers in captivity.

The protesters marched through major parts of Ibadan carrying placards with messages such as, “Every Life Matters, Stop the Kidnappers,” “47 Abducted, Scared and Alone,” and “Stand Up! Speak Out!”

The kidnapping, which occurred on May 15, 2026, involved pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

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The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has ordered a total strike across Oyo State, locking school gates until their abducted colleagues and pupils are brought back safely.

The incident has continued to spark outrage across Oyo State, with parents, teachers and community leaders expressing concerns over the safety of schools and the prolonged captivity of the victims.

NUT commences indefinite strike

Amid growing frustration over the slow progress in securing the victims' release, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services indefinitely from Monday, June 1, 2026.

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The union said the action became necessary because the fate of the abducted teachers and pupils remains uncertain weeks after the incident.

According to the NUT, the continued captivity of the victims has created fear among teachers, discouraged parents from sending their children to school and heightened anxiety in affected communities.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the union, Comrade Hassan Fatai, the NUT said the industrial action is “aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the urgent need to intensify efforts toward securing the safe release of the abductees without further delay.”

To prevent future school raids from nearby forests, President Tinubu has approved the immediate recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Oyo State.

The union urged teachers across the state to comply with the directive, remain peaceful and stay at home while the strike lasts.

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It also reaffirmed its support for the abducted teachers, pupils and their families, promising to continue lawful engagements with government authorities until the victims regain their freedom.

Tinubu approves recruitment of 1,000 forest guards

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Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State and ordered the deployment of a specialised rescue team to strengthen efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted pupils and teachers.

The development was disclosed on Sunday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga following a visit by a Federal Government delegation to the affected communities.

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According to the statement, “As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

“The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the President for consideration and approval.”

The President also directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify operations aimed at securing the release of the victims.

A federal delegation led by the Chief of Staff visited Oyo State to coordinate a specialized rescue unit armed with advanced tracking capabilities.

The federal delegation was led by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and included National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa and Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications Sunday Dare.

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The officials conveyed President Tinubu's concern over the abduction and reassured residents that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safe return of all the kidnapped pupils and teachers.