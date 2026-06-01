365 HND students expelled from MAPOLY over academic fraud: See affected departments
Summary
MAPOLY has expelled 365 HND students for using falsified ND results and fake transcripts to gain admission.
The academic fraud was uncovered during a comprehensive credential screening exercise by the institution's management.
The School of Communication and Information Technology recorded the highest number of casualties with 156 students expelled.
School authorities stated the drastic move was necessary to protect the integrity and value of MAPOLY certificates.
The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has taken a drastic step to protect its academic reputation.
In a major clampdown on academic fraud, the institution has expelled 365 students for using falsified academic documents to secure admission.
The polytechnic’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Yemi Ajibola, announced the mass expulsion in an official statement published on the institution’s website on Monday, June 1, 2026.
According to the management, all the affected individuals were enrolled in various Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.
They were caught after a thorough, comprehensive verification exercise targeting the credentials submitted by students during their admission and registration processes.
The investigation revealed that the expelled students had presented fake National Diploma (ND) results and forged academic transcripts.
These fraudulent documents, purportedly from various other tertiary institutions, were used to illegally gain entry into MAPOLY's advanced programmes.
Mr Ajibola stressed that the decision to expel the students highlights the institution’s uncompromising stance against academic misconduct.
"This decision underscores the institution's commitment to sanitising the academic system and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices and other forms of academic misconduct," Ajibola stated.
A breakdown of the data shows that the School of Communication and Information Technology was the hardest hit by the fraud ring, accounting for nearly half of the expelled students.
Breakdown of expelled students by department:
School of Communication and Information Technology: 156 students
School of Business and Management Studies: 117 students
School of Science and Technology: 54 students
School of Engineering: 36 students
School of Environmental Studies: 2 students
Reacting to the development, the Rector of the polytechnic, Arc. Dr Adekoyejo Jolaoso issued a stern warning to future applicants.
He advised prospective students and admission seekers to steer clear of forged documents, noting that the school has the mechanisms to catch syndicates and cheats.
Dr Jolaoso explained that the sweeping disciplinary action was necessary to preserve the value of the certificates issued by the institution.
He noted that the move reflects the polytechnic's dedication to upholding strict academic integrity and excellence, aiming to position the 47-year-old institution as a premier model of transparency, credibility, and professionalism in Nigeria's tertiary education landscape.