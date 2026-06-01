Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married: Everything we know about their London wedding
The couple's relationship began after two chance meetings in London and Los Angeles before they went public in 2024.
Reports suggest a larger three-day celebration in Sicily is next, with celebrity guests and a possible performance by Elton John.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married. The couple tied the knot on May 31st, 2026, in a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, attended by close friends and family.
Lipa skipped the traditional white gown, arriving in a custom Schiaparelli couture skirt suit, which is widely noted as an acknowledgement of Bianca Jagger's iconic 1971 wedding look.
Turner kept things cool in a custom navy double-breasted suit by Ferragamo. Photos from the day showed the newlyweds leaving the town hall hand-in-hand as guests showered them with confetti, before the pair departed in a black London taxi.
How they got here
Their story started at The River Café in London, where Lipa was having dinner with her father when the restaurant's co-founder, Ruthie Rogers, introduced them to Turner, who was out with friends. Nothing happened immediately because the timing wasn't right.
The second meeting came in Los Angeles, where Lipa ran into Turner while having lunch with musician Mustafa the Poet. He noticed she was reading the same book he was, Hernán Díaz's novel Trust, and the rest followed.
They were first publicly spotted together at the Masters of the Air premiere afterparty in January 2024. Turner had the engagement ring made after consulting with Lipa's sister and close friends. "I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," she said after confirming the engagement to British Vogue.
In an earlier interview, Lipa had said she wanted to complete her Radical Optimism Tour before getting married. She told Harper's Bazaar UK in August 2025 that she was "happier than ever" but acknowledged how hard it had been keeping something so personal private.
What comes next
The London ceremony was only the beginning, as the couple are reportedly heading to Sicily for a lavish three-day wedding celebration near Palermo, with guests said to include Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Sir Elton John is also reportedly set to perform.