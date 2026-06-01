Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married: Everything we know about their London wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have married in a private London ceremony. Here's how they met, details from the wedding, and what's planned next.

The couple's relationship began after two chance meetings in London and Los Angeles before they went public in 2024.

Reports suggest a larger three-day celebration in Sicily is next, with celebrity guests and a possible performance by Elton John.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married. The couple tied the knot on May 31st, 2026, in a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, attended by close friends and family.

Lipa skipped the traditional white gown, arriving in a custom Schiaparelli couture skirt suit, which is widely noted as an acknowledgement of Bianca Jagger's iconic 1971 wedding look.

Dua Lipa and her husband, Callum Turner

Turner kept things cool in a custom navy double-breasted suit by Ferragamo. Photos from the day showed the newlyweds leaving the town hall hand-in-hand as guests showered them with confetti, before the pair departed in a black London taxi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How they got here

Their story started at The River Café in London, where Lipa was having dinner with her father when the restaurant's co-founder, Ruthie Rogers, introduced them to Turner, who was out with friends. Nothing happened immediately because the timing wasn't right.

The second meeting came in Los Angeles, where Lipa ran into Turner while having lunch with musician Mustafa the Poet. He noticed she was reading the same book he was, Hernán Díaz's novel Trust, and the rest followed.

The pair first attracted public attention as a couple in early 2024.

They were first publicly spotted together at the Masters of the Air premiere afterparty in January 2024. Turner had the engagement ring made after consulting with Lipa's sister and close friends. "I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well," she said after confirming the engagement to British Vogue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, Lipa had said she wanted to complete her Radical Optimism Tour before getting married. She told Harper's Bazaar UK in August 2025 that she was "happier than ever" but acknowledged how hard it had been keeping something so personal private.

Turner reportedly worked with Lipa's sister and close friends to design the engagement ring

What comes next