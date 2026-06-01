Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile launch the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 – the continent’s biggest Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Players from across Africa will compete in the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026, the continent’s biggest Call of Duty: Mobile tournament, with the Grand Finals set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 5–6, 2026.

Players from across Africa will compete in the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026, the continent’s biggest Call of Duty: Mobile tournament, with the Grand Finals set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 5–6, 2026.

Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile have unveiled the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026, the continent’s largest mobile esports tournament, featuring a $30,000 prize pool and culminating in a Grand Finals event in Lagos, Nigeria, this September.

Five Regions. Eight Teams. Two LAN Finals. One Grand Stage in Lagos.

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Carry1st, Africa’s leading games publisher, and Call of Duty®: Mobile have announced the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 - the continent’s largest Call of Duty: Mobile tournament and the official African qualifier for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2026. Qualifiers kick off on June 19, with the tournament building toward a live Grand Finals weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 5 – 6, 2026.

Spanning across five regions in the continent, the Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 is the most ambitious African esports tournament to date. Competitors from Nigeria, West Africa, North Africa, South Africa, and East Africa will battle through Regional Finals, with the strongest teams earning their place on the Grand Finals stage.

Tournament Structure

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Qualifiers open on June 19, with Nigeria, West Africa, and North Africa competing through online regional finals. Southern Africa and East Africa will host live LAN finals - Southern Africa on July 19 in Cape Town and East Africa on July 26 in Nairobi, Kenya. The top teams from all five regions will then converge in Lagos for the Grand Finals, where eight of Africa’s strongest Call of Duty: Mobile squads will compete for continental supremacy.

Only one team will be crowned champion - earning the right to represent Africa at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2026 and compete for a share of a $500 thousand USD global prize pool. Teams will also compete for a $30,000 USD prize pool across the tournament - the biggest prize pool for a mobile tournament in Africa.

Players and teams across the continent can register now at cup.carry1st.com.

“The Carry1st Africa Cup is where African talent announces itself to the world,” said Dom Eromosele, Lead Growth Manager at Carry1st. “This year, we are going bigger - LAN events on the ground, the biggest prize pool for a mobile tournament in Africa, and a Grand Finals in Lagos that will show the global esports community exactly what this continent is capable of. The world is watching, and our players are ready.” The Carry1st Africa Cup 2026 underscores the rapid growth of competitive gaming across Africa, where a young, digitally connected generation is redefining what it means to compete on the global stage. With LAN events bringing fans and players together in person, and online regionals ensuring accessibility across the continent, the tournament is built to be as wide as Africa itself - and as fierce as its talent.

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About Carry1st

Carry1st is Africa’s leading publisher of games and digital content. Its mission is to scale awesome content in frontier markets by solving hard problems. Carry1st develops, licenses, and publishes games and monetizes them effectively with Pay1st, a proprietary payments and online marketplace, and the Carry1st Shop, to better monetize content in the region. The company has scaled games such as Call of Duty®: Mobile. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BITKRAFT, and Google.

Twitter: @carry1st | Instagram: @carry1st | TikTok: @carry1st | YouTube: @carry1st

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