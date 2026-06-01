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Oyo teachers strike: NUT shuts down public schools indefinitely over missing pupils, colleagues

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:47 - 01 June 2026
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An empty public school classroom in Nigeria representing the Oyo NUT teachers' strike.
Why are Oyo teachers on strike?
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  • The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has ordered all public school teachers in Oyo State to stay home starting Monday, June 1, 2026.

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  • The industrial action follows the May 15 abduction of seven teachers and 39 students from three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area.

  • The union stated that the classroom boycott will continue until all hostages are safely released by their captors.

  • Teachers across Nigeria are also mobilising for massive peaceful protest marches to various state government houses on June 2.

Public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State have started an indefinite strike. 

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The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) directed its members to sit at home starting Monday, June 1, 2026. 

This industrial action follows the ongoing kidnapping of teachers and pupils in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen attacked three schools on May 15, 2026. The affected institutions include Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School (Esiele). 

During the raid, the attackers abducted seven teachers, including Mrs Rachael Alamu, the principal of Community High School, Esinele, along with 39 students. Two teachers were killed during the incident.

Close-up of a distressed teacher in a forest location following the Oriire local government school abductions in Oyo State.
A heartbreaking video grab of one of the affected victims appealing for rescue from a makeshift forest camp.
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The national leadership of the NUT issued the strike directive in a circular signed by the National President, Audu Amba, and the Secretary General, Clinton Ikpitibo

NUT National President, Audu Amba.
NUT National President, Audu Amba.

The union stated that the total withdrawal of services will continue until all abducted individuals are safely released.

The Oyo State Wing of the NUT, led by Chairman Hassan Fatai and Secretary Salami Olukayode, immediately enforced the order. 

Official press statement by Nigeria Union of Teachers Oyo State Wing declaring an indefinite strike from Monday June 1 2026.
A copy of the circular signed by State Secretary Com. Salami B. Olukayode, ordering an immediate and total withdrawal of service across all Oyo State public primary and secondary schools.
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The local chapter explained that the prolonged detention of their colleagues and students has caused severe anxiety, fear, and tension across school communities. 

Distressed parents and community members in Oriire local government area of Oyo state mourning the abduction of 39 students.
Distressed parents and community members in Oriire local government area of Oyo state mourning the abduction of 39 students.

The union noted that the security failure has disrupted the academic environment and left parents afraid to send their children to school.

According to the union, the strike aims to force federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, to intensify rescue efforts.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly ordered the deployment of a special security team to track the kidnappers and secure the hostages.

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ALSO READ: Nigerians criticise President Tinubu for releasing Children's Day speech at 10 pm amid Oyo abductions

In addition to the classroom boycott, the NUT has scheduled nationwide solidarity rallies for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Oyo State Teachers Action Group marching during a peaceful solidarity walk over kidnapped students and teachers.
Members of the Oyo State Teachers Action Group march during a solidarity walk demanding the urgent release of their colleagues and students still held in captivity.

Teachers across all state capitals plan to march to government houses to present their demands for better security around public schools.

The NUT urged all public school teachers in Oyo State to comply fully with the stay-at-home order, remain law-abiding, and prioritise their safety while negotiations and rescue operations continue.

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde addressing the public amidst security challenges and the NUT strike action.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, under intense pressure as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) enforces a total shutdown of public schools.

CONTINUE READING: Owo church attack and Oyo school kidnapping happened months before elections - coincidence or pattern?

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