Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer list includes Tems, while the platform has also introduced its first-ever in-app fan voting feature.

Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer list includes Tems, while the platform has also introduced its first-ever in-app fan voting feature.

Tems makes Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer list, as fans can now vote in-app

Spotify has revealed its 2026 Songs of Summer predictions featuring Tems, Drake, Ariana Grande and more, while launching fan voting inside the app for the first time.

Nigerian singer Tems appears on the list through Dave's Raindance, while Ghana's DopeNation also earns recognition with Kakalika.

For the first time, Spotify users can vote for their own Song of the Summer directly within the app.

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Spotify has unveiled its annual Songs of Summer predictions for 2026, releasing an organised list of 30 tracks it believes will define the season across the Northern Hemisphere, and for the first time, fans can vote for their own pick directly inside the app.

The list, assembled by Spotify's editorial team, spans a wide range of sounds and artists, from Drake and Ariana Grande to Nigerian vocalist Tems, who features on Dave's 'Raindance', and Ghanaian duo DopeNation, whose Amapiano-Azonto fusion track 'Kakalika' has already been picked up by footballers in viral goal celebrations globally.

To cast a vote, listeners can simply tap the "Vote" button at the top of the Songs of Summer playlist and share their prediction across social channels.

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The trends shaping summer 2026

Spotify's editorial team identified four key movements driving this year's list.

Dance music is leaning heavily into nostalgia, with tracks like 'New Religion' by Bebe Rexha and 'Girl Like Me' by PinkPantheress sampling sounds from summers past. Zara Larsson's 'Midnight Sun' draws from 90s house and early 2000s French electronica.

Global dance records are pulling inspiration across borders simultaneously, with DopeNation's 'Kakalika' standing out as the clearest example of that cross-continental exchange.

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There is also a distinct melancholy streak running through the season, what Spotify calls "Sadboy Summer", with tracks like 'Babydoll' by Dominic Fike and 'Earrings' by Malcolm Todd pushing emotional angst into mainstream summer listening.

Rounding out the trends is "Postcard Country", introspective tracks tied to specific places, led by Kacey Musgraves' 'Mexico Honey' and Noah Kahan's 'Doors.'

The full list

1. 'Talk to You' - ANOTR, 54 Ultra 2. 'CHÉVERE (premium_remix)' - ARIA VEGA, Ryan Castro 3. 'hate that i made you love me' - Ariana Grande 4. 'New Religion' - Bebe Rexha, Faithless 5. 'Kingdom of Fear' - Cameron Whitcomb 6. 'Bangaranga' - DARA 7. 'Raindance' - Dave ft Tems 8. 'Freakin' Out' - Dexter and The Moonrocks 9. 'Babydoll' - Dominic Fike 10. 'E85' - Don Toliver 11. 'Kakalika' - DopeNation 12. 'Janice STFU' - Drake 13. 'Choosin' Texas' - Ella Langley 14. 'NOBLE' - F3miii 15. 'L.U.C.K.Y' - Fcukers

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16. 'Jamaican (Bam Bam)' - HUGEL, SOLTO 17. 'Mexico Honey' - Kacey Musgraves 18. 'Earrings' - Malcolm Todd 19. 'Maladie' - Mauvais djo 20. 'Doors' - Noah Kahan 21. 'drop dead' - Olivia Rodrigo 22. 'KOKO' - Omar Courtz 23. 'Girl Like Me' - PinkPantheress 24. 'Free Your Mind' - Prospa, Cloonee 25. 'Rein Me In' - Sam Fender ft Olivia Dean 26. 'DANCE…' - Slayyyter 27. 'Boston' - STELLA LEFTY 28. 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)' - Tame Impala, JENNIE 29. 'Self Aware' - Temper City 30. 'Midnight Sun' - Zara Larsson