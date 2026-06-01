Advertisement

Tems makes Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer list, as fans can now vote in-app

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 11:56 - 01 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Spotify's 2026 Songs of Summer list includes Tems, while the platform has also introduced its first-ever in-app fan voting feature.
Spotify has revealed its 2026 Songs of Summer predictions featuring Tems, Drake, Ariana Grande and more, while launching fan voting inside the app for the first time.
Advertisement

  • Nigerian singer Tems appears on the list through Dave's Raindance, while Ghana's DopeNation also earns recognition with Kakalika.

  • For the first time, Spotify users can vote for their own Song of the Summer directly within the app.

Advertisement

Spotify has unveiled its annual Songs of Summer predictions for 2026, releasing an organised list of 30 tracks it believes will define the season across the Northern Hemisphere, and for the first time, fans can vote for their own pick directly inside the app.

The list, assembled by Spotify's editorial team, spans a wide range of sounds and artists, from Drake and Ariana Grande to Nigerian vocalist Tems, who features on Dave's 'Raindance', and Ghanaian duo DopeNation, whose Amapiano-Azonto fusion track 'Kakalika' has already been picked up by footballers in viral goal celebrations globally.

To cast a vote, listeners can simply tap the "Vote" button at the top of the Songs of Summer playlist and share their prediction across social channels.

Advertisement

The trends shaping summer 2026

Spotify's editorial team identified four key movements driving this year's list.

Dance music is leaning heavily into nostalgia, with tracks like 'New Religion' by Bebe Rexha and 'Girl Like Me' by PinkPantheress sampling sounds from summers past. Zara Larsson's 'Midnight Sun' draws from 90s house and early 2000s French electronica.

Global dance records are pulling inspiration across borders simultaneously, with DopeNation's 'Kakalika' standing out as the clearest example of that cross-continental exchange.

Advertisement

There is also a distinct melancholy streak running through the season, what Spotify calls "Sadboy Summer", with tracks like 'Babydoll' by Dominic Fike and 'Earrings' by Malcolm Todd pushing emotional angst into mainstream summer listening.

Rounding out the trends is "Postcard Country", introspective tracks tied to specific places, led by Kacey Musgraves' 'Mexico Honey' and Noah Kahan's 'Doors.'

The full list

1. 'Talk to You' - ANOTR, 54 Ultra

2. 'CHÉVERE (premium_remix)' - ARIA VEGA, Ryan Castro

3. 'hate that i made you love me' - Ariana Grande

4. 'New Religion' - Bebe Rexha, Faithless

5. 'Kingdom of Fear' - Cameron Whitcomb

6. 'Bangaranga' - DARA

7. 'Raindance' - Dave ft Tems

8. 'Freakin' Out' - Dexter and The Moonrocks

9. 'Babydoll' - Dominic Fike

10. 'E85' - Don Toliver

11. 'Kakalika' - DopeNation

12. 'Janice STFU' - Drake

13. 'Choosin' Texas' - Ella Langley

14. 'NOBLE' - F3miii

15. 'L.U.C.K.Y' - Fcukers

Advertisement

16. 'Jamaican (Bam Bam)' - HUGEL, SOLTO

17. 'Mexico Honey' - Kacey Musgraves

18. 'Earrings' - Malcolm Todd

19. 'Maladie' - Mauvais djo

20. 'Doors' - Noah Kahan

21. 'drop dead' - Olivia Rodrigo

22. 'KOKO' - Omar Courtz

23. 'Girl Like Me' - PinkPantheress

24. 'Free Your Mind' - Prospa, Cloonee

25. 'Rein Me In' - Sam Fender ft Olivia Dean

26. 'DANCE…' - Slayyyter

27. 'Boston' - STELLA LEFTY

28. 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)' - Tame Impala, JENNIE

29. 'Self Aware' - Temper City

30. 'Midnight Sun' - Zara Larsson

READ NEXT: Ooni of Ife holds colourful naming ceremony for twin sons

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Nigerian Bottling Company advances youth hospitality skills and entrepreneurship at IHTEF 2026
News
01.06.2026
Nigerian Bottling Company advances youth hospitality skills and entrepreneurship at IHTEF 2026
‘APC now has access to INEC Database’ — Questions trail voters’ data security after Wike’s aide shares screenshot from INEC database
News
01.06.2026
‘APC now has access to INEC Database’ — Questions trail voters’ data security after Wike’s aide shares screenshot from INEC database
Ojude Oba 2026 was bigger, brighter and full of nourishment and happiness with Maltina
Lifestyle
01.06.2026
Ojude Oba 2026 was bigger, brighter and full of nourishment and happiness with Maltina
Nigerians paid ₦2.23 trillion in ransom within one year despite massive security spending – NBS
News
01.06.2026
Nigerians paid ₦2.23 trillion in ransom within one year despite massive security spending – NBS
'The kidnappers are on social media with us' — Presidency explains silence on Oyo schoolchildren rescue
News
01.06.2026
'The kidnappers are on social media with us' — Presidency explains silence on Oyo schoolchildren rescue
US announces $3.5 million programme to track religious freedom violations in Nigeria
News
01.06.2026
US announces $3.5 million programme to track religious freedom violations in Nigeria