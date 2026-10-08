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WalkHeartOn 10.0 records 25,536 registrations as Nigerians turn out for heart health

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 18:37 - 08 October 2026
Thousands of Nigerians participate in Power Oil’s WalkHeartOn 10.0 in Lagos, promoting heart health, active living, and healthier lifestyle choices on World Heart Day
Power Oil’s WalkHeartOn 10.0 attracted 25,536 registrations and nearly 12,000 attendees in Lagos, celebrating World Heart Day with fitness activities, health checks, and a renewed focus on heart health.
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Power Oil’s WalkHeartOn marked its 10th anniversary with a strong turnout as thousands of Nigerians gathered in Lagos to promote heart health and active living. The 10th edition of the annual heart-health walk took place on October 1, 2026, at The Stables Sports Ground, Surulere in celebration of World Heart Day. According to the organisers, 25,536 people registered for the event, while 11,896 participants physically attended.

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The milestone edition combined physical activity with entertainment and wellness activities, giving participants an opportunity to exercise, socialise and learn more about healthy living. WalkHeartOn has, over the past decade, grown beyond a traditional fitness walk. The initiative has become a platform for encouraging Nigerians to pay greater attention to their hearts and incorporate movement into their lifestyles.

Commenting on the 10th edition, Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, said, “Ten years of WalkHeartOn is ten years of Nigerians choosing to show up for their hearts. At Power Oil, we believe heart health is a lifestyle, shaped by what we eat, how active we are and the choices we make every day. World Heart Day gives us an important opportunity to reinforce that message, and WalkHeartOn allows us to bring it to life by getting Nigerians moving, connecting and taking those healthy steps together.”

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The 10th edition featured fitness sessions, health checks, games, refreshments, music and entertainment, creating an atmosphere where wellness and enjoyment came together. For Power Oil, the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to encouraging healthier choices and promoting heart health among Nigerians.

The turnout at this year’s event demonstrates the continued interest in activities that make fitness and wellness accessible and engaging. With a decade now completed, WalkHeartOn has established itself as more than an annual event. It has become a recurring reminder that caring for your heart can begin with something as simple as taking a walk.

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