Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted he may intervene and change the club’s penalty-taking arrangement after Lamine Yamal missed from the spot for the third time in 2026.

The teenager stepped up in the first half of Sunday’s 3-2 La Liga comeback win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou but saw his effort strike the post and go wide.

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Barcelona were already 2-0 down at the time after early goals from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi.

It was Yamal’s third missed penalty for the club this calendar year, following previous failures against Girona and Racing Santander.

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Speaking after the match, Flick revealed that the decision on who takes penalties is currently left to the players on the pitch.

🚨🚨 LAMINE YAMAL MISSES THE PENALTY! ❌ https://t.co/RaXhhPxUhA — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 22, 2026

However, he indicated he is prepared to step in.

“They are decided on the pitch. Maybe I have to think about changing it; I am not sure,” Flick said.

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“I will speak with [Raphinha and Yamal] to see how we manage it in the future. Both of them can score penalties, but we have to think about how we want to manage that in the future.”

Raphinha, who has been reliable from the spot, is the most likely alternative should Flick decide to alter the hierarchy.