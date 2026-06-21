PHOTOS: Twin brothers tie the knot with twin sisters in Oyo State

A rare and remarkable wedding celebration took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, as twin brothers exchanged vows with twin sisters in a joint ceremony that has attracted widespread attention on social media.

Oguntoye Taiwo Oye married Taiwo, one of the twin sisters, while Oguntoye Kehinde Oladele wed the younger sister, Kehinde. The couple had their traditional engagement rites on Friday, followed by the main white wedding on Saturday.

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Videos from the ceremony have spread widely on social media, bringing many congratulatory messages from relatives, friends, and the public.

​The groom recently posted photos from the engagement on Instagram and thanked everyone who took part in their special day.

​“Twins wed twins!!! Yesterday’s traditional wedding was simply amazing! We are grateful to God and everyone who celebrated with us,” the post reads.

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​He continued: “Today is the grand finale as the most famous twins in African tourism say ‘I Do’!“

​“All glory, honour, and adoration belong to God for making this day a reality.”

​In a follow-up post on Facebook, they added, “Engagement done and dusted! What started as a dream is now a testimony. Thankful for love, family, friends, and God’s endless grace. Here’s to forever!”

​The lovely photos from the ceremony have sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media, drawing congratulatory messages from friends, relatives and admirers.

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Oguntoye Taiwo Oye married Taiwo, one of the twin sisters, while Oguntoye Kehinde Oladele wed the younger sister, Kehinde.

In Yoruba culture, the first-born twin is traditionally named Taiwo, which means “taste the world,” while the second-born is named Kehinde, meaning “the one who came after.”

​Many online users have described the unique combination of twin brothers marrying twin sisters with matching names as extraordinary.

It's perhaps not a coincidence that both twin couples are from Oyo State, which houses the town of Igbo-Ora, which is considered the twin capital of the world.

Igbo-Ora is one of the most extraordinary discoveries in Nigeria. While Europe boasts of about 16 twins for every 1,000 births and the United States about 33 for every 1,000 births, statistics from a study by British gynaecologist Patrick Nylander, between 1972 and 1982, recorded an average of 45 to 50 sets of twins per 1000 live births in the southwest.

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The town, a small 80 kilometers from Lagos, is a sleepy town in Oyo state with a simple way of life, made up of mostly farmers and traders. It is considered the Twin capital of the world, and has the stone plinth that boasts of it.