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Edo kidnap suspect confesses: “We rented guns from Community Security Chief” in ₦8m abduction case

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 17:29 - 20 June 2026
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The Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into internal security sabotage following explosive claims made by captured suspect Marvellous Isaac (right).
A 32-year-old Edo kidnap suspect, Marvellous Isaac, confesses his gang rented guns from a community security chief during a ₦8m abduction in Benin City as police recover cash and weapons and arrest suspects.
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Summary

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  • Edo kidnapping suspect Marvellous Isaac claims the gang rented firearms from a community security chief during the ₦8m abduction in Benin City.

  • Police recover cash, weapons, and an SUV and arrest suspects after an intelligence-led operation, while one gang member is killed in a gun battle.

  • Governor Okpebholo vows stronger anti-kidnapping measures, including special courts for faster prosecution and sentencing.

A kidnapping suspect arrested in Edo State, Marvellous Isaac, has alleged that the weapons used by his gang were obtained from a community security chief in Benin City, in a case linked to an ₦8 million abduction.

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Isaac, 32, who says he is originally from Akwa Ibom State but resides on Ekenwa Road in Benin City, was apprehended following the kidnapping of a woman at the Vegetable Market in the city on June 14.

Mugshot profile of Marvellous Isaac, a 32-year-old suspect arrested in Benin City for an N8m kidnapping case in Edo State.
Marvellous Isaac, the 32-year-old kidnapping suspect who confessed that his syndicate rented operational firearms from a community security chief in Oredo, Benin City.

In a video interrogation released by authorities and obtained by SaharaReporters, Isaac claimed that firearms used for the operation were not owned by the gang but were allegedly sourced through a Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Oredo Community, identified as Liberty.

He said a fellow gang member, Precious, who was later killed during a confrontation with police, facilitated access to the weapons.

According to him, the group received ₦8 million as ransom payment from the victim’s family, from which Liberty, the Community Security Chief, personally got ₦1.5 million.

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Isaac further claimed the gang operated as a four-man unit, including himself, Precious, another suspect identified as Wisdom, and a fourth member reportedly recruited from Delta State.

He also alleged that the CSO had multiple firearms, which were made available to different users.

READ ALSO: 'I tied my own hands' — Edo woman who faked kidnapping speaks, reveals debt drove her to stage drama

How the abduction happened

Vegetable Market in Benin City.
Vegetable Market in Benin City
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Police accounts and video evidence show the gang carried out a brazen daytime operation at the busy Vegetable Market in Benin City.

The attackers reportedly arrived in an RX 350 Lexus SUV, targeted a parked vehicle, and shot at its tyre to immobilise it before dragging out a male occupant.

While attempting to force both the man and a female companion into their getaway vehicle, the man managed to escape in the chaos. The woman initially fled as well but was chased down, recaptured, and taken away.

READ NEXT: From Edo to Kogi: States shutting schools over kidnapping fears (full list)

Police recovery and arrests

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Police arrest

The Edo State Police Command said the suspects were arrested following intelligence-led operations carried out by the Intelligence Response Team.

Authorities confirmed that a coordinated response led to multiple recoveries, including:

  • ₦2.25 million in cash

  • A Lexus RX 350 SUV allegedly used in the operation

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  • A pump-action shotgun

  • Two live cartridges

  • Additional ₦2.25 million believed to be crime proceeds

  • A motorcycle

Police also confirmed that one suspect, identified as Precious, died during a gun duel with operatives during the arrest operation.

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Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika said the arrests were made after credible intelligence linked the suspects to the abduction incident.

READ NEXT: Who is Osifo Stanley? The Edo trader who bought ₦100 million APC ticket to challenge Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Presidency

Government response

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo
Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo praised security agencies for the swift operation and reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling kidnapping and violent crime.

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He also restated plans to set up a special court dedicated to kidnapping and cult-related offences, aimed at speeding up prosecution and strengthening penalties for convicted offenders.

CONTINUE READING: Edo governor pledges to sign death warrants for convicted kidnappers, pushes for public execution

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