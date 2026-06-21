Oyo kidnap: Jubilation as kidnappers release victims after Sunday Igboho issues two-hour ultimatum (video)

Residents of Igboho in Oyo State celebrated after a kidnapped family regained freedom hours after Sunday Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum demanding their release.

A kidnapped family, including a pregnant woman and her children, has regained freedom in Igboho, Oyo State.

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Their release came hours after Sunday Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum over the abduction.

Residents celebrated the victims' return in videos shared online.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm whether the release was directly linked to the ultimatum.

Residents of Igboho in Oyo State erupted in celebration after a kidnapped family, including a pregnant woman, her children and another relative, regained their freedom hours after Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho , issued a two-hour ultimatum over their abduction.

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Videos circulating online showed residents singing, dancing and rejoicing as the victims returned to the community following their release. The incident reportedly occurred in Igboho, the hometown of the activist, located in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The development came shortly after Igboho issued a strongly worded warning over what he described as a growing wave of kidnappings and killings in the area.

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐠𝐛𝐨𝐡𝐨’𝐬 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐦https://t.co/uD8RLdK88g



Video: Oyo Affairs pic.twitter.com/OyTrjk1mq4 — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) June 20, 2026

In a viral video shared before the victims were freed, the activist accused some Fulani residents in the community of being linked to recent cases of kidnapping and insecurity. He expressed frustration over what he described as repeated attacks on residents despite efforts by community leaders to maintain peace.

Speaking in Yoruba, Igboho said he had remained calm only because traditional rulers and elders had appealed to him to exercise restraint.

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“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you,” he said.

Yoruba nation activist Sunday Igboho

He also alleged that in one of the previous kidnapping incidents, a ransom had been paid by a victim's family, yet the abducted person was still killed.

Angered by the latest abduction, Igboho reportedly issued a two-hour ultimatum demanding the immediate release of the kidnapped family and warned that there would be consequences if they were not freed within the specified period.

According to reports, the victims were released shortly after the ultimatum expired, prompting widespread celebration among residents who had been anxiously awaiting news of their safety.

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The footage shared online showed community members welcoming the family back home amid chants and jubilation.

Sunday Adeyemo Igboho

The incident has once again brought Igboho into the spotlight. The activist first gained national attention in 2021 after leading campaigns against criminal elements accused of carrying out kidnappings and violent attacks in parts of Oyo State and the South-West region. Since then, he has remained a controversial but influential figure in discussions surrounding security in the region.