Oba of Benin mobilises native doctors, traditional priests, other traditionalists as insecurity worsens

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has summoned native doctors, traditional priests and other traditional practitioners as insecurity worsens in Edo State, with discussions expected to focus on tackling kidnapping and violent crime.

Oba Ewuare II has summoned native doctors, priests, priestesses and traditional religious practitioners over insecurity in Edo State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting will hold at the Oba's Palace in Benin City on June 23.

Youth leaders have also been invited to a separate security-focused meeting.

The development comes amid rising concerns over kidnapping and violent crime in Edo State.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has summoned native doctors, traditional priests, priestesses and other traditional religious practitioners in Edo State as concerns mount over worsening insecurity in the state and other parts of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emergency meeting, scheduled to hold at the Oba's Palace in Benin City on June 23, was announced in a statement issued by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), which said the gathering was convened under the direct authority of the revered monarch. The council urged all concerned individuals to treat the invitation as a matter of urgency.

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II

According to the statement signed by Chief Victor Nosakhare on behalf of the council's secretary, Frank Irabor, the meeting is aimed at exploring how traditional institutions and indigenous religious practitioners can contribute to efforts to tackle the growing security challenges confronting Edo State.

The palace said the discussion would focus on the role of traditional means and community-based approaches in supporting the fight against kidnapping, cult-related violence, armed robbery and other criminal activities that have become increasingly prevalent in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move comes at a time when residents of Edo have expressed growing concerns over cases of abduction and violent crimes, particularly along major highways and in rural communities.

Although the Benin Traditional Council did not disclose specific details of the agenda, the statement indicated that the Oba considers the security situation serious enough to warrant the involvement of traditional stakeholders across the kingdom.

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II

The planned gathering is also expected to examine how traditional religious leaders can work alongside government authorities, security agencies and community leaders to strengthen efforts aimed at restoring peace and public safety.

In a related development, the Benin Traditional Council announced that youth leaders, popularly known as Okaighele, have also been invited to a separate meeting at the Oba's Palace on June 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The palace said the engagement forms part of broader consultations designed to mobilise grassroots stakeholders and reinforce community participation in tackling insecurity.

The intervention by the Oba comes amid intensified efforts by the Edo State Government to address rising criminal activities.

The governor has also repeatedly warned criminal elements to leave Edo or face the full weight of the law.