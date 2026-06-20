Officer Woos kicks over viral NAFDAC arrest claims for drug trafficking

Officer Woos has denied viral claims that he was arrested by NAFDAC for alleged drug trafficking

Officer Woos has denied viral claims that he was arrested by NAFDAC for alleged drug trafficking

Popular Nigerian content creator, Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi, better known professionally as Officer Woos, has threatened a lawsuit against the perpetrators of viral rumours falsely claiming he was arrested on drug-trafficking charges.

​Officer Woos has denied viral claims that he was arrested by NAFDAC for alleged drug trafficking, describing the reports as completely false.

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​His legal team said he has never been arrested, investigated, or charged over any drug-related offence and accused those behind the reports of spreading defamatory misinformation.

The content creator is demanding a retraction and public apology within 48 hours, warning that legal action will be taken against anyone who continues to publish or circulate the claims.

​The controversy began after it was alleged that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) arrested Officer Woos in 2025 for importing a substantial quantity of bread and brownies laced with cocaine from Mexico.

​However, in response to the reports, Versed Attorneys, the content creator's legal counsel, denied the allegations in a statement, describing them as “entirely false, fabricated, and without any basis whatsoever”.

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​The statement stated that the skit maker has never been arrested, investigated, or charged in connection with any drug-related offence, nor has he ever posted about the death of any associate on his platforms.

​His legal team also characterised the publications as a deliberate and malicious campaign to misinform the public and damage his reputation.

🚨BREAKING: NAFDAC arrests popular Nigerian content creator Jubril oladapo gbadamosi popular known as officer woos for importing a huge number of cocaine mixed bread and brownies from mexico 🇲🇽



The Nigerian content creator stopped creating since 2025 to venture into his bread… pic.twitter.com/i927OPpjf1 — GRANDPA🇵🇹 (@PROBLEMCHImky) June 18, 2026

The law firm also cited Nigerian defamation law, the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, and the Criminal Code, demanding an immediate and unconditional retraction and a public apology from all responsible parties within 48 hours.

​Gbadamosi also authorised his lawyers to pursue civil proceedings for damages and file formal petitions with law enforcement and regulatory bodies against any individual or platform that continues to publish or amplify the false claims.

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We act as Solicitors to Mr Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi, alias “Officer Woos” (“our Client”), a respected content creator and public figure; and write this statement on his behalf in response to a coordinated campaign of false, malicious, and defamatory publications currently circulating on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

It has come to our Client’s attention that certain unverified and anonymous social media pages have published claims alleging that:

i. Our Client has been under arrest since 2025 in connection with allegations of drug trafficking and;

ii. Our Client publicly announced the death of a close colleague on his official page.

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​We hereby unequivocally state that both claims are entirely false, fabricated, and without any basis whatsoever. Our Client has never been arrested, investigated, charged, or in any way connected to allegations of drug trafficking, at any point in 2025 or at any other time. Also, our Client has never announced the death of any colleague, friend, or associate on any of his platforms. These publications are entirely manufactured and constitute a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and damage our Client’s hard-earned reputation, brand, and professional standing.

​The publication of false statements that injure the reputation of an individual constitutes defamation under Nigerian law, actionable both in tort and, where applicable, under the relevant provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, as amended and the Criminal Code. The deliberate and malicious fabrication of criminal allegations against a person, without any factual basis, is a particularly egregious form of defamation that can carry substantial consequences under the law.

​Our Client categorically denies the said publications in their entirety and demands an immediate and unconditional retraction from all pages, handles, and individuals responsible for the publication and circulation of these false statements. Our Client further demands that a public apology be issued on the same platforms on which the defamatory statements were published, within forty-eight (48) hours from the date of this statement.

​We have the instructions of our Client to take all necessary legal actions, without further recourse to any party, against the original publishers of these statements and any individual, page, or platform that continues to publish, repost, or amplify these or similarly false and defamatory claims. These include, but are not limited to, civil proceedings for damages for defamation, as well as a formal petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities and regulatory bodies pursuant to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, as amended.