Pesa expands into Australia, launches zero-transfer-fee payments to Nigeria

Pesa expands into Australia, offering zero-transfer-fee money transfers from Australian dollars to Nigerian naira with transparent exchange rates for customers

Pesa expands into Australia, offering zero-transfer-fee money transfers from Australian dollars to Nigerian naira with transparent exchange rates for customers

Pesa has expanded into Australia, enabling zero-transfer-fee money transfers from Australian dollars to Nigerian naira with upfront exchange rates for faster and more transparent cross-border payments.

Pesa, a global cross-border financial platform, has expanded into Australia, introducing transfers from Australian dollars (AUD) to Nigerian naira (NGN) with zero transfer fees and upfront exchange rates.

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The launch extends Pesa’s international reach and supports African diaspora communities, working professionals, international students and businesses moving money between Australia and African markets. Globally, Pesa's platform supports transfers across more than 40 currencies, with AUD-to-NGN direct corridors leading its Australian rollout.

Pesa secured registration with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) as an Independent Remittance Dealer in July 2025.

The company integrates directly with local Australian dollar payment infrastructure, reducing reliance on correspondent banking networks and intermediary payment providers.

According to Pesa, this structure enables it to avoid intermediary bank deductions and offer customers zero transfer fees before they complete a transaction. Users can see the applicable exchange rate and the exact naira amount their recipient will receive.

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“Where traditional platforms see a transaction, Pesa sees family and life across borders. We built this platform so when people send money home for university tuition, family care, or personal projects, they know exactly how much will arrive. Securing our direct AUSTRAC registration in Australia allows us to eliminate middleman costs entirely, enabling speedy, fair and safe transfers,” said Tolu Osho, CEO and co-founder of Pesa.

The expansion focuses on Australia’s African diaspora, including professionals and university students in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

For these customers, cross-border payments support everyday commitments ranging from family care and education to weddings, emergency expenses and personal projects.

Australian Bureau of Statistics census data cited by the company show that more than 12,800 Nigerian-born residents live in Australia, with communities concentrated across these major cities.

The launch also addresses the wider challenge of remittance costs in Africa. World Bank data cited in Pesa’s announcement show that the average cost of sending money to sub-Saharan Africa reached 8.37 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, well above the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal target of 3 per cent.

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Pesa says its Australian service combines zero transfer fees with upfront exchange rates, giving customers greater visibility over how much they send and how much arrives. Its direct local payment integration is designed to support financial connections between Australia and Africa, including remittances, trade payments and diaspora investments.

Australia joins Pesa’s operating markets, which include Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. The expansion forms part of the company’s broader strategy to make moving and managing money across borders simpler for individuals and businesses.

About Pesa

Pesa is a global financial platform headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It enables individuals and businesses to send money internationally, convert and hold multiple currencies, and access financial products designed for lives and businesses that span countries.

Pesa operates through regulated entities and holds the relevant licences and registrations required to provide its services across key markets, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Its platform enables customers to send money to more than 40 countries worldwide.

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With a focus on security, reliability and ease of use, Pesa is building an ecosystem that simplifies cross-border financial services.