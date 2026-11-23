Choi admitted his failure to properly conduct a university entrance exam, thereby tendering his resignation

Choi admitted his failure to properly conduct a university entrance exam, thereby tendering his resignation

South Korean Minister resigns over exam malpractice scandal, Nigerians can’t believe that level of accountability

It happened in far-away South Korea, but Nigerians cannot believe their eyes that such a level of accountability was ever possible.

Nigerians are astonished by the level of accountability displayed by Choi Kyo-jin, the South Korean Education Minister.

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Choi admitted his failure to properly conduct a university entrance exam, thereby tendering his resignation.

Nigerians are comparing him with their politicians who would rather spin the narrative than take responsibility for their failures.

The Suneung is the entrance examination that determines which university a candidate can attend, which in turn has a bearing on the jobs they could do in a country that is highly competitive.

In the days leading up to the exam, South Korean education minister Choi Kyo-jin had expressed doubts about the level of preparedness to stop those who may plan to cheat on the exam. When asked, he said:

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“Due to my age, I am not confident I could.”

The Suneung is so important that aircraft landings are rescheduled during the 25-minute English listening to minimise noise, the stock market is opened an hour late, cars are stopped 200 metres from exam centres, while artillery and tank movements are suspended.

Last week, the top scorer in the national tax accountancy exam confessed to using a mini-camera, a mobile phone and AI tools.

"I used a microcamera to photograph the test questions and sent them to an AI, then checked my answers on my smartphone to commit the cheating," the 34-year-old confessed in a video.

“My top placing is not the result of legitimate effort.”

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South Korea’s Education Minister, Choi Kyo-jin, has taken full responsibility and resigned after about 111 of the 500,000 students who sat for the country’s college entrance exams were caught cheating. https://t.co/EqLC8dAFM1 — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) November 22, 2026

Following the cheating scandal, the government introduced tighter security measures for the Suneung. Candidates were required to switch off their smart devices and hand them in before the exam. Officials also checked bags left in corridors to make sure no devices had been hidden.

Invigilators went further by inspecting candidates' glasses, watches, collars and sleeves for hidden cameras.

South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin

The government also sent emergency alerts to every phone in the country. The alerts sounded at full volume and could not be silenced, making it harder for anyone who had secretly kept a phone to avoid detection.

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After the exam, officials said they identified 111 cases of exam misconduct involving electronic devices, with almost half detected through emergency alerts.

Following this scandal, Choi tendered his resignation on Sunday.

"As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance. Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation,” South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted him as saying.

Nigerians can’t ‘believe their eyes’

Since news of Choi’s resignation appeared on Nigerian social media, Nigerians have been comparing his level of accountability to that of Nigerian politicians.

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Ossy Vincent, a frontend engineer, says: “Wait, 111 out of 500k were caught cheating, and he resigned ??? Things that happen in functional countries will have you looking like a madman if you try to apply them to Nigeria.”

Abybysss sarcastically says Choi has not “heard of a country called Nigeria.”

“He didn't have a Daniel Bwala, Segun Sowunmi or Reno Omokri to spin his circumstance for him?” one Seyi Tomas said.

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In contrast to Nigeria, the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was filled with controversy, as many students in some parts of the country were made to write their papers in darkness, with some using flashlights and lamps.