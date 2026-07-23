Pastor Sarah Omakwu says naming your father or brother as next of kin is a ‘foolish thing’

Pastor Sarah Omakwu addresses her congregation on marriage, family dynamics, and financial wisdom.

Pastor Sarah Omakwu warned men against naming their brothers or fathers as next of kin.

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She said a spouse and children should be prioritised after marriage, not parents or siblings.

Lawyer Funmilola M. Onalaja clarified that naming a next of kin does not automatically grant inheritance rights.

A statement by Sarah Omakwu has sparked widespread conversation online after the Founder and Senior pastor of Family Worship Centre declared that married people should not name their parents or siblings as next of kin, insisting instead that a spouse should be given that role.

In a video circulating on social media, Omakwu addressed men directly, warning them against naming their brothers or fathers as next of kin, particularly in official records such as employment or financial documents.

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“Men, you don’t put your brother or your father as your next of kin,” she said. “Your brother is not going to take care of your children. He will take care of his children first before your children.”

The pastor went further to describe the practice as unwise, saying: “It is a foolish thing to put your brother and say, ‘But they are my people.’ No, your people are your wife and your children first. They are your next of kin — not your mother, not your father, not your brother.”

“Men, don’t make your brother your next of kin. Your wife or children should be your first choice because if you d+e, your brother will take care of his own children before yours. The same applies to women” — Pastor Sarah Omakwu advises pic.twitter.com/I29Z44kTc9 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 22, 2026

Omakwu also extended the same instruction to women, stating that a husband should be the next of kin for a married woman, rather than her sister or other family members.

According to her, married couples should avoid listing multiple people as next of kin and instead choose one person — specifically their spouse.

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“Don’t put two people’s names on the thing,” she said. “Put only your wife’s name. That is the will of God. Any other thing is outside the mind of God.”

The remarks have generated mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating the pastor’s interpretation of family responsibility and the legal meaning of “next of kin.”

Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre Abuja, speaking passionately.

Some social media users agreed with her position, arguing that a spouse and children should naturally be prioritised after marriage.

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Others, however, pointed out that the term “next of kin” is often misunderstood and may not automatically determine who inherits a person’s assets after death.

READ ALSO: 5 laws that still discriminate against Nigerian women

What the law says about next of kin and inheritance rights in Nigeria

From a legal perspective, there is no universal rule that a married person must name their spouse as their next of kin.

Funmilola M. Onalaja Esq.

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According to Funmilola M. Onalaja Esq., a Transactional and Advisory Lawyer at Mondial Solicitors, the appropriate choice depends on the purpose for which the information is being requested and any applicable legal or contractual requirements.

She explained that a next of kin is not the same as a legal heir or beneficiary to a person’s property.

In many cases, a next of kin may not even have access to the person’s assets or inherit anything simply because their name appears in that position.

“The position of next of kin primarily serves as a point of contact or a person who can be consulted in certain circumstances, such as during emergencies or other administrative matters,” Onalaja said.

“A position of next of kin simply means, ‘Who can I reach out to when I can’t reach you?’ It does not by itself transfer inheritance rights.”

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Onalaja noted that while it is generally advisable for many married individuals to name their spouse as next of kin, since a spouse is often the closest family member and directly involved in decisions affecting the individual’s welfare and home, there may be legitimate reasons for naming another person, such as a parent, adult child, or sibling.

She emphasised that the most important consideration is that the choice aligns with the purpose of the document and the individual’s intentions.

“Where the objective is to determine who should inherit property or receive benefits upon death, that should be addressed through a valid will, beneficiary nominations, or other appropriate legal instruments — not merely by naming someone as next of kin,” she added.

This legal clarification has added another layer to the online debate, as many Nigerians reconsider the common assumption that naming a next of kin automatically determines who inherits a person’s property.

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