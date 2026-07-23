In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, content creator and relationship coach GehGeh discusses his rise from WhatsApp creator to internet sensation

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, content creator and relationship coach GehGeh discusses his rise from WhatsApp creator to internet sensation

GehGeh says he's a Prophet, has two women pregnant, and charges ₦350K per session: How he built an empire saying things nobody else will

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, content creator and relationship coach GehGeh discusses his rise from WhatsApp creator to internet sensation, charging ₦350,000 for private sessions, claiming prophetic abilities, embracing controversial views on relationships and fatherhood, and how his unapologetic opinions have built his influential online brand.

Popular content creator and relationship and wealth counsellor, Ojaigho Prosper, popularly known by his nickname GehGeh, has described content creation as his divine calling. In this interview, the internet personality speaks about carving a niche in content creation, his unconventional views on love, and why he believes modern women no longer prioritise marriage

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What inspired you to start creating content?

I started creating content even before I became popular. I used to post only on WhatsApp until someone advised me to upload my content to TikTok because people there would appreciate it more. At the time, TikTok was dominated mostly by women. When I uploaded my first video and saw the engagement it got, I knew there was potential.

Content creation has become a major part of Nigeria's creative economy, and you've already built an online school. Do you see yourself opening a physical academy or mentorship centre?

I already host physical classes from time to time. I also organise mentorship programmes and one-on-one private sessions. People book appointments for advice, while others invite me to speak at events. I just want to leave a legacy that people after me can build on. Maybe one day someone will even name a school after me. It is just like Jesus Christ. He didn't open a church, yet people built churches in His name.

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Popular content creator and relationship and wealth counsellor, Ojaigho Prosper, popularly known by his nickname GehGeh

How does someone book a private session with you?

There is a link on my platform where anyone can book a private session. Once you click it, you will see the different prices. For example, a 30-minute session costs ₦350,000.

You recently lost your TikTok account but quickly rebuilt your audience. How did you do it?

There is really no strategy on social media. When you have something valuable, people naturally gravitate towards you. The people following you today are there because they like something you offer.

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After the FIFA World Cup final, you openly rooted for Argentina over Spain. Was it personal?

I wasn't against Argentina. Football is a game, and in every game people pick sides. I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo to Messi, and there has always been competition between them. Even though Ronaldo wasn't in the final, I supported whoever was playing against Messi because if Messi had won, people would have celebrated him and bullied Ronaldo even more.

You also predicted Spain would win by one goal. Was that analysis or intuition?

It is time people started giving me credit for my spiritual side. People don't know that I am not just a traditionalist but also a prophet. They think I just wake up and say these things at random. God speaks to me, and I see Him one-on-one.

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When did you discover this spiritual side of yourself?

Right from birth. I am not an ordinary person. Even my birth was predicted. My parents can tell you that. It is not a joke.

What exactly was predicted?

I come from a very poor background. My parents told me that while my mother was pregnant with me, she received a prophecy that I would be the one to change my family's situation. I grew up with that mindset. That is why I always say we are all living our destiny. It was spoken before I was born.

You recently commented on the relationship issues involving TikTok creators Tumise and Ivana. What sparked your interest?

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I had met the guy before at an event where I was booked alongside Ivana. He followed her around even though he wasn't her manager. I didn't think that was appropriate because it was a workplace. Imagine a banker whose spouse follows them to the office every day. It doesn't make sense. He was spraying her money at the club, and I advised him that night that it was unnecessary. Afterwards, I also made a video on my page giving him advice indirectly as a concerned brother, but he didn't listen. An intentional man often ends up betrayed.

Are you saying men shouldn't be intentional in relationships?

I'm saying it often doesn't end well. Such a man may eventually hear, "What have you done for me?" I'm not saying a man shouldn't do things for his woman, but even if he wants to, she should ask for it so she understands it is a favour. If you constantly surprise a woman, it may not end well because later she could say she never asked for it, and she would be right.

You often encourage men to have multiple baby mamas. Do you ever think about how those comments affect the mothers of your children?

Nothing I say online is casual. I speak from my experiences and what I believe is reality. The world is changing, and many women themselves are no longer interested in being kept at home or getting married.

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When people see me openly talking about my baby mamas, do they think the women who have children for me believe they are the only ones? It is not a secret. As we speak, two women are currently pregnant with my children.

Popular content creator and relationship and wealth counsellor, Ojaigho Prosper, popularly known by his nickname GehGeh

Many people argue that children raised in single-parent homes are more likely to be a menace to society. What is your take on that?

My father had two wives who bore his children. Am I dysfunctional? Some people grew up in complete homes and still became a menace to society.

How do you make time for your children?

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I always make time for them because my life is now very simple. My work doesn't consume all my time, so I have enough time for my children.

Many people see you as a financial adviser, while others know you for witty relationship commentary. How would you describe Geh Geh?

Geh Geh is a teacher and a life coach. When you are a teacher, people naturally see you through your teachings. The way people receive my message shapes how they see me.

What financial lesson should every Nigerian learn before turning 30?

People need to be very stingy with their money. You can be kind, but don't be generous with your money because when life becomes difficult, those people won't come to help you. Manage the little you have. I am very careful with how I spend my money and who I give it to.

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Your online personality is loud and outspoken. Who is Geh Geh away from social media?

Everything I do online is my real life. I don't have a separate personality offline. I started creating content because I was already living this way. I'm simply documenting my experiences for people to learn from. That is why I always say my life is a book.

Many people think your relationship advice comes from heartbreak. Have you ever been hurt by a woman?

A man can only be hurt when he is in love because love creates expectations. That is why I don't fall in love.

So you don't see yourself falling in love in the future?

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No. I can choose someone who will love me. Out of all the women I know, I could choose one to marry, but not to love. A man's role is to lead, not to love. Love is blind, and a blind person cannot lead.

What do you enjoy doing outside work?

I enjoy advising people. That is what I do naturally. I can be walking somewhere and start advising people. I do it everywhere. I even advised Ivana's boyfriend when I saw him at the club. It is my calling. Before content creation, I owned a nursery and primary school where I taught children before I left for Ghana.

Tell us about your upbringing

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My family background was difficult, but it shaped me. My mother had nine children for my father, while my stepmother had six. My father was a headmaster, so his salary had to cater for all of us. My mother was also a farmer and trader. When my father died in 2014 while I was still a student, I dropped out of school because there was no one to support me anymore. It was a difficult period, but my parents taught me values that made me see life differently. I grew up with an abundance mindset.

I don't know if it is true, but my parents told me I received my first ₦2 million gift when I was two years old.

If you weren't successful today, would you still have chosen to have many children with different women?

Yes. My father also had many children, and he was just a headmaster. He wasn't rich. This is the life I genuinely want to live.

You rarely wear full outfits in your videos. How do you normally dress?

I dress like everyone else. Sometimes I wear traditional outfits, sometimes casual clothes. If the weather is hot, I just wear shorts and a shirt.

Fans often wonder about the boxers you wear in your videos. Do you keep reusing the same ones?