Olymptrade is committed to supporting the communities where it operates

Olymptrade is committed to supporting the communities where it operates

Olymptrade Nigeria partners with Lagos Food Bank to support 1,100 families through food relief and sustainable farming

Supporting communities beyond the trading platform.

Businesses can make a meaningful impact beyond the products and services they offer. Through ongoing social initiatives, Olymptrade is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, working with vetted local partners to address important community needs and create lasting positive change.

Guided by its "Care that Counts" brand positioning, the company works with trusted local organisations to support projects that address real community needs while creating opportunities for long-term, sustainable impact.

In Nigeria, that commitment recently took shape through a partnership with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to fighting hunger, improving nutrition, and supporting vulnerable households across Lagos.

Established in 2015 as Nigeria's first food bank, the organisation works through a wide range of nutrition, food relief, education, and livelihood programs, reaching underserved communities with the support of thousands of volunteers and partner organisations.

Over the years, it has reached more than 3 million people across 170 communities, helping improve food security while promoting sustainable solutions to hunger and malnutrition.

Together, the two organisations delivered two complementary initiatives. One provided immediate food assistance to families in need, while the other equipped households with agricultural skills and resources to strengthen food security and create additional income opportunities in the future.

Providing immediate support where it was needed most

The first initiative took place on 20 June 2026 through the Lagos Food Bank Initiative's Temporary Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

The program provides emergency food assistance to vulnerable households struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs.

With Olymptrade's support, 1,000 Food Boxes were distributed to beneficiaries from Alimosho LGA, Orile-Agege, Oshodi, and Mushin LGA, reaching elderly women, widows, visually impaired men, and other vulnerable members of the community.

Each food box contained essential household staples, including rice, garri, macaroni, noodles, vegetable oil, milk, mackerel, wheat, cornflakes, sausages, salt, snacks, and other everyday essentials. Families also received clothing, shoes, and bags to help meet additional household needs.

For many beneficiaries, the initiative provided practical support while reinforcing the importance of community partnerships in addressing immediate challenges.

Building long-term opportunities through family farming

While food assistance addressed immediate needs, the second phase of the partnership focused on helping families build greater resilience for the future.

On 4 July 2026, Olymptrade supported the Lagos Food Bank Initiative's Family Farming Outreach Program, which encourages households to produce their own food through small-scale urban farming.

The program provides participants with agricultural training and starter kits for vegetable, poultry, and snail farming. Each household receives seeds, livestock, soil, feed, containers, and practical guidance to establish backyard farming activities.

With Olymptrade's support, 100 households, with a particular focus on widows and young people, received agricultural startup kits and hands-on training.

The initiative reflects the company's broader approach to community support: balancing immediate assistance with long-term solutions that help strengthen livelihoods, improve household nutrition, and create sustainable income opportunities.

The value of working with local partners

Meaningful community support starts with understanding local needs.

Olymptrade delivers its CSR initiatives through strategic partnerships with vetted local nonprofit organisations that understand the communities they serve. This approach helps ensure programs are culturally relevant, reach the right beneficiaries, and create measurable social impact.

In Nigeria, partnering with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative enabled contributions to established programs with deep community roots and proven experience in food security and community outreach.

The collaboration demonstrates how businesses and nonprofit organisations can combine their strengths to deliver support that is both practical and sustainable.

Part of a broader commitment

The Lagos initiatives are part of Olymptrade's wider "Care that Counts" program, which supports communities through meaningful social initiatives worldwide.

Since 2020, the company has carried out more than 15 humanitarian initiatives across countries including Egypt, Yemen, Lebanon, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Syria, providing food assistance, healthcare services, and essential supplies to vulnerable communities through partnerships with local organisations.

The Nigeria projects continue that commitment by combining emergency assistance with long-term community development. Beyond its trading platform, Olymptrade Nigeria is also building partnerships that support local communities through initiatives focused on food security, livelihoods, and long-term resilience.

Inspiring collective action

Food security remains an important challenge in many communities, but lasting progress is built through collaboration.

By sharing the stories behind initiatives like these, Olymptrade hopes to raise awareness of the work being done by organisations such as the Lagos Food Bank Initiative and encourage more businesses, organisations, and individuals to support projects that create lasting positive change.

Because meaningful impact is rarely created by one organisation alone. It grows through strong partnerships, shared responsibility, and a commitment to empowering communities.

It reflects a broader belief that meaningful community support goes beyond immediate needs; it also means investing in solutions that can continue benefiting people over time.