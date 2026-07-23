Dispatch rider warns Lagos residents against using pedestrian bridges after alleged robbery attempt

Dispatch rider warns Lagos residents against using pedestrian bridges after alleged robbery attempt

"They nearly robbed me": Dispatch rider warns Lagos residents of dangers on pedestrian bridges at night

Dispatch rider warns Lagos residents against using pedestrian bridges after alleged robbery attempt

A dispatch rider claimed he was nearly robbed while crossing a pedestrian bridge in Lagos.

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He warned residents to avoid isolated pedestrian bridges after 9 p.m. due to security concerns.

The viral video has sparked renewed discussions about safety on Lagos pedestrian bridges at night.

A dispatch rider has sparked widespread concern online after sharing a frightening account of an alleged robbery attempt on a pedestrian bridge in Lagos, warning residents to be cautious when using such bridges at night.

The rider, whose video has been circulating on social media, said he was nearly attacked from behind while crossing a pedestrian bridge and urged Lagos residents to avoid using isolated bridges after 9 p.m.

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In the video, the rider pointed to the structure of the bridge and explained why he believes some pedestrian bridges can become vulnerable spots for criminal activity, especially when they are poorly monitored or deserted at night.

Dispatch rider warns Lagos residents against using pedestrian bridges at night over alleged r%bbery thre@ts pic.twitter.com/vAKqzU4hOg — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 22, 2026

“What I want to talk about is, you see this pedestrian crossing bridge?” he said. "They nearly robbed me from the back.”

He recounted how the situation escalated when he confronted the individuals involved.

The rider warned that criminals could overpower pedestrians and snatch valuables such as phones and other important belongings.

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“In case they feel say power pass you, they fit collect your phone from your hand. Anything where you go, where you stay, very important for you, they fit collect that from your hand,” he said.

He specifically advised residents to avoid crossing pedestrian bridges late at night, particularly those that appear deserted or lack a visible security presence.

Commuters walk along the protected elevated walkway of a Lagos pedestrian overpass.

“If you don’t say, you don’t pass late hours. After nine, upward, no even cross this pedestrian crossing bridge,” he said.

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The rider stressed that his warning was not limited to one particular bridge but applied to pedestrian bridges across Lagos where visibility and security may be poor.

“Not only this one. Anyone where they are around Lagos. Just anywhere where you stay. Because, bad people, they stay on top in the night like this,” he added.

The video has generated mixed reactions online, with many Lagos residents sharing their own experiences and concerns about safety on pedestrian bridges, especially during late hours.

Pedestrians use a covered pedestrian bridge to cross a busy highway safely in Lagos, Nigeria.

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Some called for increased security patrols, better lighting, and surveillance measures on major bridges across the state.

As of the time of filing this report, Lagos State authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the rider’s specific claims.