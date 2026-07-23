14 years after releasing his last album, veteran Afrobeats star Eldee teases comeback

14 years after releasing his last album, Eldee The Don is making a comeback

14 years after releasing his last album, Eldee The Don is making a comeback

Veteran Nigerian musician Eldee The Don might be returning to the music scene after nearly two decades' hiatus.

14 years after releasing his last album, Eldee The Don is making a comeback.

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The veteran star recently teased a new song on his Instagram account that got fans excited.

Since relocating to the United States, Eldee has focused on building successful businesses across real estate and tech sectors.

Eldee The Don is instantly recognisable in Nigerian music, especially among listeners who got to experience his mainstream shaping impact in the 2000s.

One of Nigeria's most versatile stars with a seamless ability to deliver American-tinged hip hop flows with culturally shaped Afrobeats pop records, that musician fondly called The Big Boy is one of the most skilled rappers Nigerian music has ever seen.

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After 14 years of departing the music scene to pursue other interests in the United States, where he has taken up residence, the veteran star appears set to make a grand return.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Eldee previewed a new song on his Instagram post. The record is expected to be one of the songs on his comeback EP titled 'Long Time Coming', which he announced in May 2026.

In the caption, he asked fans to let him know if they want the song to be in the upcoming project, and the comment section was filled with positive replies from fans who expressed their eagerness to get new music from the veteran star who has clearly not lost his touch.

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The previewed song is reminiscent of storytelling writing and the seamless blend of rap flows and sticky melodies that shape some of Eldee's classics such as 'Big Boy,' 'Bosi Gbangba,' and 'Na Wash'.

Eldee The Don

Born Lanre Dabiri on 23 May 1977 in Kaduna State, Eldee The Don's influence in Nigerian pop music runs deep. He first impacted the industry in the late 90s when he founded the iconic Trybesmen group before going to set up Trybes Record, which nurtured several iconic stars, including veteran rapper Sasha P and iconic hitmaker Dr Sid.

Eldee has several hit songs spread across the five albums in his catalogue, including his 2006 classic 'Return of the King' and 2008 commercially successful project 'Big Boy'.

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Beyond music, Eldee is an avid entrepreneur with interests in real estate, tech, and other businesses, which he runs from his base in the US, where he has resided for over two decades.