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Pastor says sex toys are not a sin in marriage, explains why he once recommended them to a couple (see video)

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 19:20 - 12 August 2026
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Apostle Joshua Aghasedo addressed his congregation during a sermon broadcast on Powerline Church's official YouTube channel
Apostle Joshua Aghasedo of Powerline Church says using sex toys in marriage is not a sin, revealing he once recommended them to a married couple to help their relationship.
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  • Pastor Joshua Aghasedo said sex toys are not sinful when used by married couples.

  • He compared sex toys to everyday tools like cars and mobile phones.

  • The cleric revealed he once recommended a sex toy to a couple to help save their marriage.

  • He maintained that using sex toys alone amounts to masturbation, which he described as fornication.

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A Nigerian pastor has stirred fresh conversations online after saying that using sex toys in marriage is not a sin, as long as it is between husband and wife.

Apostle Joshua Aghasedo of Powerline Church made the comments while preaching to his congregation in a video shared on the church's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

According to the cleric, sex toys should be seen as tools that can help married couples improve their intimate lives, not something automatically considered sinful.

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He said, “Is using a sex toy a sin? Is driving a car a sin? A car to drive you from here to Dallas, is it a sin? Using the phone, is it a sin? So, the phone is the right equipment and the car is the right equipment.

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The pastor also made it clear that he was speaking only about married couples.

He added, “I have never used a sex toy. Let me just say.

“But in this modern day of technology, it’s an equipment. It can help you do the job to 90%, and you finish the remaining 10%. I’m just being real. It can help you.”

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Aghasedo went on to reveal that he had once advised a married couple to consider using one after looking at their situation carefully.

The cleric compared sex toys to everyday technological equipment, such as cars and mobile phones, to explain their practical role in a marriage.

According to him, the recommendation was made to help protect their marriage and prevent either partner from looking for satisfaction outside the relationship.

He said, “I have suggested sex toys to a couple before when I look at all the surrounding circumstances, so that somebody won’t go out and other things would follow.

“It’s an equipment to help, to help the process, sex toy is only for married couples. We are talking within the framework of marriage, right? Not outside. It’s for married couples.”

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However, the preacher drew a clear line between using sex toys within marriage and using them alone.

In his interpretation of Christian teachings, he said using one individually amounts to masturbation, which he believes is the same as fornication.

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He explained, “Now, if you engage in it on your own, it’s called masturbation and another word for masturbation is fornication.

“You get it? If you don’t get it, forget about it. It’s within the marital context. Alright?”

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The comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Nigerians debating whether sex toys have any place in Christian marriages.

While some churches discourage their use entirely, other Christian leaders have argued that intimacy between married couples is a private matter, provided it remains within the boundaries of marriage. The conversation around sex toys has also grown in recent years, especially as more couples openly discuss ways of dealing with intimacy challenges in long-term relationships.

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