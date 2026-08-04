“Be ready to arrest all of us” — PFN President push back against proposed law banning preaching in commercial buses

PFN President Bishop Wale Oke has criticised the National Assembly over the proposed restriction on preaching in commercial buses, vowing Christians will resist the law.

PFN President Bishop Wale Oke vowed Christians would continue preaching in commercial buses despite the proposed restriction.

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Christian organisations have criticised the provision, arguing it could affect freedom of religion.

The National Assembly said the rule is about road safety and not a ban on Christianity or preaching generally.

The proposed FRSC amendment is still generating debate and has not become a general ban on preaching in Nigeria.

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has criticised the National Assembly over a proposed law restricting preaching inside commercial vehicles , warning that Christians would resist any attempt to enforce the provision.

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Oke, while reacting to the controversy surrounding the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Amendment Bill, 2026, said Christians would continue preaching in commercial buses despite the proposed restriction.

“Be ready to arrest all of us because we will break that law,” the PFN president said, insisting that evangelism was a core obligation of Christians.

The cleric accused lawmakers of focusing on peaceful religious activities while failing to adequately address issues such as insecurity, kidnapping and other violent crimes affecting Nigerians.

He argued that preaching messages of peace should not be treated as a criminal activity and maintained that Christians would continue sharing their faith despite any restrictions.

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke

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The controversy followed reports that the amended FRSC legislation contains provisions that prohibit activities including preaching, hawking and trading inside commercial vehicles, with offenders facing a possible ₦50,000 fine.

The PFN is not the only Christian body that has criticised the provision. Several Christian organisations have expressed concerns that the restriction could affect the constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression.

The groups argued that while road safety measures are important, preaching should not be placed in the same category as activities such as hawking and trading inside vehicles.

They urged the government to reconsider the provision and engage religious stakeholders before taking further action.

The Senate has defended the provision, saying the restriction is not a new attempt to ban Christianity or religious activities.

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According to the Senate, the rule against preaching, hawking and trading inside commercial vehicles has existed in Nigerian road traffic regulations since previous legislation, including the Federal Road Safety Commission Establishment Act, 2007.

Lawmakers said the aim is to reduce distractions inside vehicles and improve safety for passengers and road users, adding that the provision does not prohibit preaching in other public spaces.

The controversial provision has continued to generate debate among religious leaders, lawmakers and Nigerians. While critics argue that it could infringe on religious freedom, supporters of the measure say it is intended to regulate activities inside moving commercial vehicles and prevent distractions.