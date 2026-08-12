Davido, Gov Adeleke share stage after Uzodimma tells governor to become singer’s dancer

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and his nephew, Afrobeats star Davido, have shared the stage days after Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma mocked the governor over his dancing and suggested he could become the singer’s dancer after leaving office.

Davido and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke share the stage at a campaign event days after Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma told Adeleke to become the singer’s dancer.

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Davido joins his uncle, Governor Adeleke, on the Osun campaign trail as the singer performs for supporters ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke dances to Davido’s songs during the campaign event, days after Uzodimma mocked the Osun governor over his dancing and political future.

Davido, whose support for his uncle has featured prominently in the governor’s re-election campaign, joined Adeleke at a recent campaign event where he entertained youths and rallied support ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

In a video from the event, Davido appeared in the Peoples Democratic Party’s yellow campaign cap as he performed for a crowd of young supporters. Adeleke, who has become known for his energetic dance moves at public events, also joined his nephew on stage.

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The governor danced to some of Davido’s songs, including Feel and With You, as the crowd cheered.

The appearance comes days after Uzodimma took a swipe at Adeleke and Davido after the singer appealed to political stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, free and credible governorship election in Osun State.

Davido had urged an unnamed politician from Imo State to use his influence to prevent alleged interference in the election. He also expressed concern about attempts to turn Osun into a political battleground.

Uzodimma, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and Creative Media, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, responded by telling Davido to direct his appeal to Osun voters rather than him.

The governor also predicted that Adeleke would lose the election and advised Davido to help his uncle prepare for life after office.

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“Perhaps, Davido should also begin making preparations to officially sign his uncle as a dancer in his musical band because, judging by the mood of the electorate, he may well be out of a political job after the August 15, 2026, governorship election,” he had said.

The latest campaign appearance has therefore added another layer to the exchange, with Adeleke seemingly embracing the very dancing image that featured in Uzodimma’s criticism.

Adeleke has previously defended his fondness for dancing at public events, arguing that his dance moves do not affect his performance as governor.

He also pointed out that the people who criticise his dancing are not necessarily the people who will determine his political future at the polls.

The governor is seeking another term in office as the August 15 election draws closer, while Davido has remained visible in his campaign efforts.

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