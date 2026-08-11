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‘Enough is Enough’ — Actor Yul Edochie’s wife Judy Austin slams ex-husband, in-law with over ₦2bn defamation lawsuits

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:16 - 11 August 2026
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‘Enough is Enough’ — Actor Yul Edochie’s wife Judy Austin slams ex-husband, in-law with over ₦2bn defamation lawsuits
Nollywood actress and wife of actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has slammed her ex-husband, Emmanuel Chukwuobasi, and her husband’s relative, Rita Edochie, with separate defamation lawsuits worth over ₦2 billion combined.
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  • The actress is demanding public apologies, retractions, and the removal of alleged defamatory posts, as well as ₦100 million in legal costs from Obasi.

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  • Obasi confirmed receipt of Judy’s lawsuit in a video, while Rita Edochie is yet to address the legal action directly.

  • Judy Austin has taken legal action against her ex-husband and Yul Edochie’s relative, Rita Edochie, demanding over ₦2 billion in damages over alleged defamatory statements.

In the suit against Obasi, Judy is demanding ₦1 billion in compensation for the alleged defamation, citing the harm to her reputation and other consequences she says resulted from the statements.

The court document read in part, “An order compelling the Defendant to publish a full, unreserved retraction and apology to the Claimant in at least two (2) widely circulated National Newspapers, as well as on all his Social Media Platforms.”

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She also asked the court to compel Obasi to publicly withdraw the allegedly defamatory statements, apologise without conditions or reservations, and remove existing defamatory posts and statements from all his online platforms.

Judy is further demanding ₦100 million as the cost of prosecuting the case.

Videos that circulated online on Monday showed the moment Obasi confirmed receiving the lawsuit.

“I have received the court suit from the messenger. The name here is Mrs Judy Austin Yul Edochie,” he said in the video.

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Judy also filed a separate suit against Rita Edochie, demanding ₦1 billion in compensation over alleged defamation, bringing the total damages sought in the two cases to more than ₦2 billion.

The lawsuits come amid the long-running controversy surrounding Judy’s marriage to Yul Edochie.

Judy and Yul’s relationship and subsequent marriage have remained a subject of public discussion, particularly because of Yul’s previous marriage to May Edochie.

Rita Edochie, a relative of Yul, has also repeatedly criticised Judy online. She has yet to address the lawsuit publicly. 

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