NNPC x SNEPCo's 'Vision First Plus' restores sight for hundreds in Badagry, Sparks call for a permanent clinic

NNPC and SNEPCo brought their "Vision First Plus" health outreach to Ajara Mango, Badagry, on August 10th and 11th, turning the community into a two-day eye-care clinic that drew crowds from as early as sunrise.

By the time the exercise wrapped, organisers estimated more than 1,000 residents had come through across both days.

Engr. Ehebha Lawretta broke down the official tally for day one alone: 583 patients registered, 462 of whom went through nursing triage, 377 received laboratory services, 180 had general consultations, 219 received non-surgical eye care (screening, glasses and cataract assessment), and 259 walked away with pharmacy dispensations.

Thirty-eight residents underwent successful eye surgeries that day, free of charge, restoring sight to people who had lived with treatable conditions for years, with several beneficiaries sharing their experiences on camera after their procedures.

Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, Executive Chairman of Badagry Local Government, addressed guests and dignitaries at the event, describing it as a partnership Badagry hopes will outlast a single weekend. He offered land within the community for Shell, NNPC and SNEPCo to build a permanent clinic, telling officials it was "okay" if the facility carried their name, and urged the partners to turn the outreach into a recurring fixture rather than a one-off.

A permanent secretary among the dignitaries echoed the call to build on the momentum, proposing that a modest health insurance contribution per resident (cited at ₦15,000) could extend the programme's impact well beyond the two days of screening and surgery.

Earlier remarks from the visiting officials framed the outreach around a simple idea: that good vision underpins everything else, from creativity to work to daily life, which is why "Vision First" anchors the programme's name.

The NNPC team also used the outreach to highlight its broader role in making the Vision First Plus programme possible, positioning the Badagry exercise as part of a wider commitment to community health across its host communities.

Beyond the numbers, what stood out in Ajara Mango was the queue that formed before the gates even opened, a reminder of how much a single weekend of free, quality eye care can mean for a community that doesn't always get one.