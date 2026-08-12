Police declare two men wanted over alleged murder of missing Lagos woman

Lagos State Police Command declares Ajibola Obateru (left) and Folawiyo Alagbado (right) wanted over an alleged murder case in Ikoyi.

Lagos State Police Command declares Ajibola Obateru (left) and Folawiyo Alagbado (right) wanted over an alleged murder case in Ikoyi.

Lagos police declare two men wanted over alleged Ikoyi murder.

Lagos police have declared Folawiyo Alagbado, 32, and Ajibola Obateru, 33, wanted over an alleged murder in Ikoyi.

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Police allege the suspects conspired with others to attack a woman and take her body to an unknown location.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact the police or the SCID, Panti-Yaba.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared 32-year-old Folawiyo Balogun Alagbado and 33-year-old Ajibola Obateru wanted over an alleged conspiracy and murder case involving a 26-year-old woman who went missing in Lagos.

The woman, identified as Chukwunyere Esther Chinaza, is from Imo State and reportedly returned to Nigeria from Dubai in June 2026. She was last seen on June 22 around the Shoreline axis of Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

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According to the police bulletin, Chinaza was described as an Igbo woman with a fair complexion and tall-to-average height. Her last known address was listed as Horizon Estate, Ikate, Lagos.

Her family has been searching for her and says it has not been able to establish whether she is alive or dead.

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The police subsequently declared Obateru and Alagbado wanted in connection with the case.

Police alleged that Obateru conspired with others to attack Chinaza, take her body to an unknown location and steal her personal belongings.

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In a separate bulletin concerning Alagbado, the police alleged that he conspired with others to attack the woman, kill her and move her body to an unknown location.

Nigeria Police Special Gazette bulletin declaring 33-year-old Ajibola Obateru wanted over the alleged murder and disappearance of Esther Chinaza.

Obateru, 33, was described by police as a Yoruba man, about 5.9 feet tall, thinly built and fair-skinned, with an oval face. His last known address was given as Ajoda New Town, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nigeria Police Special Gazette bulletin declaring 32-year-old Folawiyo Balogun Alagbado wanted over conspiracy and alleged murder in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Alagbado, 32, was described as a Yoruba man of average height with an oval face and dark complexion. His last known address was also listed as Ajoda New Town, Ibadan.

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The police have not publicly disclosed how Chinaza was allegedly killed or where her body was taken. Her family also says it has not recovered her body or confirmed her whereabouts.

One of Chinaza's brothers told SaharaReporters that the family became increasingly concerned after she disappeared and had since been trying to establish what happened to her. He said the family wanted the police to intensify efforts to locate her.

Another suspect identified as Hakeem is reportedly in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, in connection with the case.

The circumstances surrounding Chinaza's disappearance and the allegations against the suspects remain under investigation.

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The police have appealed to anyone with information about Chinaza's whereabouts or the two wanted men to contact the police on 08038843816, report to the nearest police station or visit the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, Lagos.

Ajibola Obateru (left) and Folawiyo Balogun Alagbado (right), named by Lagos police in connection with the disappearance and alleged murder of Chukwunyere Esther Chinaza.

The allegations against Alagbado and Obateru have not been established in court, and the suspects remain wanted persons as police investigations continue.