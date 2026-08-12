I bought female robot because Nigerian girls are stressing me – Content Creator, Brain Jotter

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Chukwuebuka Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has revealed why he bought a female robot in China and brought it to Nigeria.

Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter explains why he bought and imported a female robot from China, joking that Nigerian girls stress him.

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Brain Jotter introduces his female robot as ‘Nkechi’ and jokes that Lagos girls now have competition.

Brain Jotter’s humorous revelation about his female robot came before another incident that drew attention to the comedian.

The comedian shared the revelation in a humorous video on Instagram, where he introduced the robot and joked about his decision to get a mechanical companion.

According to Brain Jotter, his decision was inspired by what he described as the stress associated with Nigerian girls.

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Displaying the robot in the video, the comedian said he had spent considerable time getting it to Nigeria and decided to give it the name Nkechi.

He said, “It took me a long time but I finally brought my baby back to Nigeria and I think I will name her Nkechi

A lot of you ask me why did I buy robots? Nigerian girls dey stress me especially once they don do nyash

So I had to buy the one that has yansh. I even did her hair for her. Lagos girls, it’s over for you.”

Brain Jotter’s purchase has sparked reactions online, with the comedian’s characteristic humour once again at the centre of attention. His decision to display the robot also reflects his penchant for using unconventional ideas and comic skits to engage his audience on social media.

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However, Brain Jotter’s humorous revelation about his female robot came before another incident that drew attention to the comedian.

On Tuesday, he joined several Nigerian celebrities who have spoken out about harassment by area boys in Lagos.

Brain Jotter shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment some area boys surrounded his car and caused a disturbance.

A separate viral video also captured the moment Brain Jotter drove away from the scene, with one of the thugs hanging onto his car.

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The incident generated reactions from social media users, with many expressing concern over the growing reports of harassment faced by motorists and public figures in parts of Lagos.

Brain Jotter rose to prominence through comedy skits and has become one of Nigeria’s recognisable digital entertainers.