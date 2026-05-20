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'Arsenal is cursed' - The story behind Pastor Dolapo's viral sermon and his hilarious apology to the gunners 

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:46 - 20 May 2026
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Pastor Dolapo Lawal smiling and making peace signs in a white traditional outfit.
Here is how Pastor Dolapo Lawal's old sermon illustration about Arsenal's "spiritual curse" broke containment to become Football Twitter's favourite viral weapon and how the cleric responded.
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SUMMARY

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  • An old sermon clip of Pastor Dolapo Lawal using Arsenal FC as a theological illustration for a "spiritual embargo" was unearthed by rival fans on X (formerly Twitter) to mock the club's late-season Premier League collapses.

  • While meant as a relatable Sunday illustration rather than an official divine prophecy, the clip sparked a volatile online debate, leading some furious football fans to misinterpret the analogy and label the cleric a "fake prophet."

  • Defusing the internet drama with humour and humility, Pastor Dolapo issued a light-hearted apology to global Gunners fans and announced a special Sunday thanksgiving service for them at his church branches.

The internet never forgets, and Football Twitter waits in the shadows with receipts, ready to strike at the perfect moment.

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Currently dominating timelines on X (formerly Twitter) is a resurfaced video of Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the Lead Pastor of Zoe Household Global Church

Known for his charismatic, practical, and highly engaging teaching style, Pastor Dolapo often uses real-world analogies to connect with his congregation. 

However, after Arsenal finally clinched the Premier League title to end a gruelling 22-year drought, an old sermon illustration referencing the club broke containment.

The Genesis: Arsenal’s "year-long curse"

Gabriel Jesus (wearing jersey number 9), Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba and Ethan Nwaneri, alongside other players, all ecstatic and dressed in Arsenal’s iconic red and white home kits with red socks.
Gabriel Jesus (wearing jersey number 9), Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba and Ethan Nwaneri, alongside other players, all ecstatic and dressed in Arsenal’s iconic red and white home kits with red socks.
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To understand why the video went viral, you have to understand the long-winding trauma of the modern Arsenal fan. 

For years, rival fans have jokingly, and sometimes seriously, claimed that Arsenal is under a psychological or spiritual "curse".

Despite playing some of the most beautiful football in Europe under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have developed a heartbreaking habit of leading the Premier League table for most of the season, only to collapse in the final weeks. 

This recurring cycle of hope and ultimate heartbreak created a narrative that Arsenal isn’t just losing to superior teams; they are fighting an invisible, year-long hex.

The statement: What did Pastor Dolapo actually say?

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During a past sermon on spiritual patterns and breaking limitations, Pastor Dolapo used Arsenal’s notorious seasonal bottlenecks to drive home a point.

Speaking with the bold conviction typical of a usually calm Sunday message, he confidently asserted that “even if the gap is 29 points, Arsenal cannot win the title.”

He further claimed that Arsenal is cursed, which he said stops them from crossing the finish line to win major titles like the Premier League. 

He framed their consistent late-season collapses not merely as a tactical failure but as a textbook example of a spiritual embargo—a force that allows you to get so close to greatness, only to snatch it away at the last second.

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At the time, the congregation laughed and nodded, understanding it as a relatable, contemporary illustration. But outside the church walls, a storm was brewing.

As Arsenal mounted another fierce title charge, pushing their rivals to the absolute limit, the meme economy of X went looking for ammunition. They found it in Pastor Dolapo’s old sermon.

Suddenly, the clip was everywhere simply because the internet’s algorithmic machinery is a hard-working tool.

RELATED: 'Is this a sign' — Atiku told to draw inspiration from Arsenal in Presidential ambition

The backlash: From sermon banter to "fake prophet" accusations

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Football fandom is rarely logical, and when mixed with religion, things get volatile. 

While many viewed the clip as harmless banter, a vocal faction of Arsenal fans and online critics took the statement entirely out of context.

Because Arsenal continued to fight fiercely for the top spot in the table, critics began weaponising the clip against the cleric. 

The narrative shifted from a harmless football analogy to a theological trial. Critics began labelling Pastor Dolapo a "fake prophet", claiming his "prophecy" was malicious, inaccurate, or an attempt to clout-chase using the beautiful game.

It is important to separate sermon rhetoric, personal opinion, and doctrinal prophecy.

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Pastor Dolapo never claimed to have received a direct, divine revelation from heaven about Arsenal's trophy cabinet. 

Pastor Dolapo’s comments, like many public religious figures who also engage in cultural commentary, were made in a conversational, expressive context, not as formal spiritual prophecy.

Reducing this moment to “fake prophet” labels oversimplifies both his role and the nature of the original statement. 

At most, it reflects how easily public speech can be reframed by internet culture, especially when it intersects with football fandom.

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READ NEXT: Super Eagles welcome ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Okonkwo to Nigerian national team

The olive branch: An apology to the gunners

Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the Lead Pastor of Zoe Household Global Church. 
Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the Lead Pastor of Zoe Household Global Church. 

Recognising how far the clip had drifted from its original intent, Pastor Dolapo addressed the uproar with a refreshing mix of humility and good humour.

In a subsequent message, he offered a light-hearted apology to Arsenal fans worldwide. 

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Rather than doubling down or getting defensive, he acknowledged the intense passion of the football community and clarified that his comments were never meant to be a doctrinal curse or a malicious attack on the club. 

In the same vein, he also announced a special Thanksgiving service for them on Sunday.

 

Wherever you are in the world, if you're an Arsenal fan, you may find your way to the following locations: 

  • Zoe Household, Iyana Ipaja: TGC Hall, 3b  A Street, off Kokumo Street, Ipaja Road (By Mosalasi Bus Stop, Iyana Ipaja), Alimosho, Lagos. (2pm)

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  • Zoe Household, Ikeja: Resound Studio, 1 Lola Holloway, Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos. (2pm)

  • Zoe Household, Yaba: Lecture Theatre Hall, UNILAG Guest House, Akoka Rd, Abule Ijesha, Lagos. (3pm)

  • Zoe Household, Atlanta: 6865 Factory Shoals Rd SW, Austell, GA 30168.  (4PM)

CONTINUE READING: 5 powerful bible verses to pray with for a financial breakthrough

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'Arsenal is cursed' - The story behind Pastor Dolapo's viral sermon and his hilarious apology to the gunners 
Lifestyle
20.05.2026
'Arsenal is cursed' - The story behind Pastor Dolapo's viral sermon and his hilarious apology to the gunners 