Oyo school kidnapping: How security forces arrested eight kidnappers and rescued 44 pupils, teachers

Security agencies have arrested eight suspected kidnappers as 44 abducted pupils and teachers kidnapped in Oyo State. Here's how.

Security agencies arrested eight suspected kidnappers linked to the Oyo school kidnapping, while some terrorists were neutralised.

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Forty-four abducted pupils and teachers were rescued after a 56-day, intelligence-led operation in Old Oyo National Park.

Security agencies said no ransom or prisoner swap was involved, and more operations are underway to dismantle the kidnapping network.

What began as a terrifying school abduction that sparked protests, rescue offers, prayers, and weeks of uncertainty has finally ended in relief.

Fifty-six days after 44 pupils and teachers were kidnapped by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigerian security agencies have rescued all the victims.

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A 56-day nightmare concludes with pure joy as dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area safely regain their freedom

Eight suspected kidnappers were also arrested, bringing one of the state's most closely watched abduction cases to a dramatic close.

The rescue followed a month-long intelligence-driven operation involving:

Nigerian Army

Department of State Services (DSS)

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Nigeria Police Force

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)

National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC)

Air Force

Navy

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National Intelligence Agency (NIA)

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters.

Security authorities also confirmed that some members of the kidnapping gang were neutralised during the operation, while eight suspects are now in DSS custody.

The development comes after weeks of public anxiety, demonstrations and mounting pressure on authorities to secure the children's freedom.

An aggrieved mother speaks during a protest over the recent Oyo kidnapping incident, condemning President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, while expressing frustration over insecurity and the plight of kidnapped victims.

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Soon after the abduction on May 15, parents, residents and civil society groups staged protests demanding urgent government intervention as fears grew over the fate of the schoolchildren and their teachers.

Sunday Igboho threatens to expose politicians behind terrorism if attack persists

The incident also drew national attention after Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Igboho publicly accused politicians of having links to the kidnappers and threatened to expose those allegedly sponsoring the criminal network.

He further claimed the Oyo State Government rejected his offer to deploy his security team to rescue the victims.

Despite that, Igboho's men later entered the Old Oyo National Park in search of the abductees.

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The effort ended in a fierce gun battle with suspected bandits, leaving members of his security team injured and underscoring the dangers security operatives faced in the vast forest.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, under intense pressure as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) enforces a total shutdown of public schools.

As criticism mounted over the prolonged captivity, Governor Seyi Makinde appealed for calm, insisting the incident would not become "another Chibok."

The governor maintained that security agencies were pursuing intelligence-led efforts rather than taking actions that could endanger the lives of the children.

Rev. Adeboye The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what he said God

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Religious leaders also weighed in. The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told worshippers that God had assured him the abducted pupils and teachers would return safely , a message that gave hope to many families awaiting good news.

Even hours before the rescue was announced, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, revealed the complexity of the operation, disclosing that the kidnappers had repeatedly threatened to kill all the children if troops attempted a forceful rescue.

Those threats, security officials said, informed the painstaking approach adopted by the various agencies.

In a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Nigerian Army said troops, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife, launched carefully coordinated operations that lasted more than a month.

KIDNAPPED STUDENTS AND TEACHERS IN OYO STATE RESCUED FOLLOWING, SURGICAL INTENSE AND WELL COORDINATED OPERATIONS IN OLD OYO NATIONAL PARK AND OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY



1. Following an intelligence-led carefully planned and executed operations, on 10 July 2026, troops of the… pic.twitter.com/KmIXHEaBz9 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) July 10, 2026

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According to the Army, the operation focused on identifying the kingpins behind the abduction, dismantling their logistics network, tracking informants and locating their hideouts within the Old Oyo National Park and other parts of the country.

The military said multiple arrests made across Oyo and neighbouring states disrupted the syndicate's operations and piled pressure on the terrorists, ultimately forcing them to release the captives unconditionally.

An updated security briefing added that there was no ransom payment or prisoner exchange to secure the victims' freedom.

"There was no quid pro quo in the rescue," the security update stated, noting that one of the terrorist kingpins whose release had reportedly been demanded by the kidnappers remains in custody and is still being prosecuted for previous atrocities.

The Army also disclosed that while the operation was executed to avoid collateral damage and ensure the safe recovery of the hostages, some members of the security forces sustained casualties.

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Rescued Oyo pupils

The rescued pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital before being handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

The military added that follow-up operations are already underway to arrest other members of the kidnapping network and dismantle any remaining terrorist cells linked to the group.

In its statement, the Army thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, the Amotekun Corps, local hunters, vigilantes and other participating agencies for their roles in the operation.