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'Leave innocent children out of dirty politics' — Nollywood actor speaks amid reactions to Oyo schoolchildren's release

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:45 - 13 July 2026
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Actor, Femi Branch
Nollywood actor Femi Branch has appealed for children to be kept out of politics after the release of pupils and staff abducted in Oyo State.
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  • Femi Branch appealed for children to be kept out of political disputes and public speculation.

  • He said the freed pupils would need proper care after spending about 57 days in captivity.

  • His comments came after the release of the Oyo schoolchildren sparked public reactions and political debate.

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Nollywood actor Femi Branch has appealed to Nigerians to leave children out of politics and public disputes following the release of pupils and staff who were abducted in Oyo State.

In a video shared on social media, the actor said innocent children should not become victims of political battles or other interests, stressing that their welfare should come first.

Actor, Femi Branch
Actor, Femi Branch

"I just want to make an appeal. I'm not directing this to anybody. I'm begging all of us in this country that whatever dirty politics we are all playing, whatever dirty games we are doing in this country, can we just leave these innocent children out of it?" he said.

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Branch lamented the conditions many children already face, saying they should not have to endure the trauma of being held captive.

"The children in this country are suffering enough. They are suffering enough. The so-called schools that they are going to and the quality of education and everything is crap. Can we just leave them out of it?"

A viral video captures the immense relief of the rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers after a joint security task force successfully dismantled an Ansaru terrorist cell
A viral video captures the immense relief of the rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers after a joint security task force successfully dismantled an Ansaru terrorist cell

Referring to the Oyo schoolchildren, he noted that they had spent nearly two months in captivity and would need psychological support to recover from the experience.

"Fifty-seven days, or is it 55 days, innocent children were in the bush. Those kids need to be attended to because those kids must be traumatised by now. They need to be attended to. They need to be taken care of," he said.

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Branch also referenced comments made after the children's release, including remarks by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who questioned the timing of their freedom and suggested it could have political undertones. The actor, however, maintained that he was not accusing anyone and urged all parties to keep children out of political disagreements.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

"I'm not attacking anybody. I'm just appealing to us," he added.

The pupils and members of staff regained their freedom after spending about 57 days in captivity, bringing relief to their families and the wider public. Their release sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians debating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and eventual rescue, while others called for greater attention to the children's recovery.

Following their release, the Oyo State Government said the children would receive medical attention, counselling and psychosocial support to help them recover from the ordeal. The incident has also renewed calls for improved security around schools and stronger measures to protect students from abductions.

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READ NEXT: NIMC DG admits NIN cannot trace kidnappers, explains why the system falls short

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