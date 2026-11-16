Police arrest Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. after he allegedly sends a peanut butter-filled letter to his ex-wife’s allergic friend

Police arrest Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. after he allegedly sends a peanut butter-filled letter to his ex-wife’s allergic friend

Man sends peanut butter-filled letter to woman with severe allergy after blaming her for his failed marriage

A 68-year-old Florida man, Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr., was arrested after allegedly mailing an envelope containing peanut butter to a woman with a severe allergy whom he blamed for his divorce.

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly sending peanut butter through the mail to a woman with a severe peanut allergy.

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Police said he blamed the woman, a friend of his ex-wife, for the collapse of his marriage.

The victim developed hives and tingling after touching the peanut butter inside the envelope.

Investigators traced the mailed letter to the suspect using USPS purchase records linked to his credit card.

They say heartbreak can make people do strange things, but police in Florida believe one man took things much too far.

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A 68-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly sending a letter stuffed with peanut butter to a woman he knew had a severe peanut allergy because he blamed her for the breakdown of his marriage.

According to police, Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. mailed the envelope to a longtime friend of his ex-wife, believing she played a role in the couple's divorce.

The letter reportedly arrived at the woman's home on August 14, 2025.

Police said the woman developed hives and tingling sensations after coming into contact with the substance.

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The victim told investigators she found a greasy blue envelope in her mailbox and opened it before discovering it contained peanut butter, a substance that could trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction for her.

She immediately rushed inside to wash the sticky substance off her hands but still began experiencing tingling sensations and developed hives on both arms that reportedly lasted for nearly six hours.

Investigators later traced the two postage stamps on the envelope to a USPS self-service kiosk in Davie, Florida, where they had been purchased on August 8 using a credit card registered in Cancellare's name.

Police said the suspect had known the victim for nearly two decades because she was a close friend of his former wife.

According to the arrest report, the woman had made efforts over the years to avoid peanuts because of the severity of her allergy, meaning Cancellare was allegedly well aware of the medical condition.

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The three reportedly last interacted in July 2022 during the division of property following the couple's divorce. Police said Cancellare blamed the woman for the hostile split.

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Investigators also spoke with another acquaintance of the former couple, who reportedly confirmed that Cancellare knew about the victim's peanut allergy.

The witness also claimed the suspect had previously expressed a desire to harm the woman.

Based on the evidence gathered, police arrested Cancellare on allegations that he intentionally mailed the peanut butter knowing it could seriously endanger the victim.

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