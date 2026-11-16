Advertisement

Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 11:59 - 16 November 2026
American streamer, Steve Will Do It
American streamer Steve Will Do It faced massive outrage after refusing to send a promised Rolex to a Nigerian giveaway winner. The situation took a dramatic turn when rival casino founder Skel stepped in to pay the victim $10,000 out of his own pocket.
Advertisement

  • Steve Will Do It announced a Nigerian man as the winner of his Rolex giveaway before refusing to honour the win.

  • The streamer said, "Call me racist but I'm picking again", then later offered explanations for his decision.

  • A rival casino owner sent the Nigerian winner $10,000, while Steve later paid him $1,500.

Advertisement

American streamer Steve Will Do It is facing backlash after he refused to hand a Rolex or the cash equivalent to a Nigerian winner, and a rival casino owner has since paid the man $10,000 out of his own pocket.

The row began on 14 November, when Steve, who promotes the crypto casino Gamdom, posted that a Nigerian had won his Rolex giveaway through a random picker. "Call me racist but I'm picking again," he wrote.

The winner, who posts as @bannks_ on X, replied publicly asking him to reconsider. He said he told his 70-year-old mother about the win and that she cried with joy.

Rival streamer, Skel
Rival streamer, Skel
Advertisement

Steve did not change his mind. Later that day, Skel, founder of the rival crypto casino MetaWin, sent @bannks_ $10,000, roughly the value of the watch. He posted on X, saying that once a prize is announced, you can't walk it back in his book.

READ ALSO: Detty December 2026 is getting crowded as Wizkid, Davido, Asake and more line up Lagos shows, see list

Steve then sent the winner $1,500 himself. He said he and his fellow Gamdom promoters had not joined the platform to fund people who only enter giveaways and don't use his code or support him. Another user added a $500 tip, bringing the total reported to the winner to about $12,000.

Fans were quick to react. Some accused Steve of racism, and others pointed out that Nigerian fans had helped promote his account. Steve responded to Skel by insulting him and challenging him to give away Rolexes weekly, claiming he had handed out three that week alone.

Skel's move landed well with many on X, partly because $10,000 is roughly what the prize cost. It also fits a pattern in crypto-casino marketing, where rival brands compete for goodwill through public payouts and giveaways.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Kunle Afod joyfully unveils new mansion after years of helping struggling Nollywood veterans

The episode comes as Nigeria's online community has repeatedly pushed back when its people are singled out abroad. For the winner, @bannks_, the result is a rare happy ending to a very public snub.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo.
Sports
16.11.2026
Tanzania vs Nigeria likely XI: Arokodare to lead the line as Simon comes in
Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian
Entertainment
16.11.2026
Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian
'The smell of the pitch' - Ronaldinho, 46, shares emotional message on return to football with Ravenna
Sports
16.11.2026
'The smell of the pitch' - Ronaldinho, 46, shares emotional message on return to football with Ravenna
Floyd Mayweather wants to find Nigeria’s next boxing superstar, plans academies in major cities
News
16.11.2026
Floyd Mayweather wants to find Nigeria’s next boxing superstar, plans academies in major cities
Fans are still not convinced by Lamine Yamal's performances in big games.
Sports
16.11.2026
Lamine Yamal 'Did Nothing' vs England? Fans clash over Spain star's display
How inDrive.Couriers is helping Nigerian small businesses grow
Lifestyle
16.11.2026
How inDrive.Couriers is helping Nigerian small businesses grow

Signing in with Google...