Man wins Rolex in American streamer's giveaway, streamer refuses to give it to him after seeing he's Nigerian

American streamer Steve Will Do It faced massive outrage after refusing to send a promised Rolex to a Nigerian giveaway winner. The situation took a dramatic turn when rival casino founder Skel stepped in to pay the victim $10,000 out of his own pocket.

Steve Will Do It announced a Nigerian man as the winner of his Rolex giveaway before refusing to honour the win.

The streamer said, "Call me racist but I'm picking again", then later offered explanations for his decision.

A rival casino owner sent the Nigerian winner $10,000, while Steve later paid him $1,500.

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American streamer Steve Will Do It is facing backlash after he refused to hand a Rolex or the cash equivalent to a Nigerian winner, and a rival casino owner has since paid the man $10,000 out of his own pocket.

The row began on 14 November, when Steve, who promotes the crypto casino Gamdom, posted that a Nigerian had won his Rolex giveaway through a random picker. "Call me racist but I'm picking again," he wrote.

The winner, who posts as @bannks_ on X, replied publicly asking him to reconsider. He said he told his 70-year-old mother about the win and that she cried with joy.

Rival streamer, Skel

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Steve did not change his mind. Later that day, Skel, founder of the rival crypto casino MetaWin, sent @bannks_ $10,000, roughly the value of the watch. He posted on X, saying that once a prize is announced, you can't walk it back in his book.

Steve then sent the winner $1,500 himself. He said he and his fellow Gamdom promoters had not joined the platform to fund people who only enter giveaways and don't use his code or support him. Another user added a $500 tip, bringing the total reported to the winner to about $12,000.

Fans were quick to react. Some accused Steve of racism, and others pointed out that Nigerian fans had helped promote his account. Steve responded to Skel by insulting him and challenging him to give away Rolexes weekly, claiming he had handed out three that week alone.

Skel's move landed well with many on X, partly because $10,000 is roughly what the prize cost. It also fits a pattern in crypto-casino marketing, where rival brands compete for goodwill through public payouts and giveaways.

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