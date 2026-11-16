'The smell of the pitch' - Ronaldinho, 46, shares emotional message on return to football with Ravenna

Eleven years after his last competitive club appearance, the Brazilian legend returned for Ravenna and admitted that the feeling of being back on the pitch remains special.

Ronaldinho has broken his silence after making a remarkable return to competitive football with Italian club Ravenna.

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The Brazilian icon rolled back the years in front of a sold-out crowd, inspiring an emotional night that fans will not forget anytime soon.

Ronaldinho has shared an emotional message after returning to professional football at 46, joking that he had “rested for a few years” before helping Ravenna beat local rivals Forlì 2–0 on Sunday.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar played the first half of the Serie C encounter at a packed Stadio Bruno Benelli, marking his first competitive club appearance since playing for Fluminense in 2015.

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Ronaldinho is back!

Wearing his familiar No. 10 shirt and trademark headband, Ronaldinho did more than provide a nostalgic photo opportunity. He helped create Ravenna’s opening goal before receiving a standing ovation at half-time.

‘The smell of the pitch is always something special’

Reflecting on the occasion in his social media message, Ronaldinho mixed humour with gratitude.

“I'm happy to be back playing an official match... I've rested for a few years, but now it's time to come back hahaha,” he wrote.

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“Jokes aside, it was very nice to live this wonderful day, with my teammates and the stadium was full! Certainly a special moment in my life.”

Ronaldinho was excited to be back.

For a player whose career brought joy to supporters around the world, the return was also about rediscovering a feeling that time away had not erased.

“This adrenaline rush, the smell of the pitch and meeting the ball is always something special,” he added.

Not just a ceremonial appearance

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Ronaldinho had initially been expected to play around 30 minutes after taking part in only one training session with his teammates before the derby. Instead, he stayed on for the entire first half.

There were reminders of his enduring quality.

An early corner created a headed opportunity for Giulio Donati, forcing a save from the Forlì goalkeeper. Then, in the 36th minute, Ronaldinho held off a defender and played a pass in the move that ended with Donati scoring from outside the penalty area.

Simone Rabbi added the second in the 58th minute to secure the derby victory, completing a memorable afternoon for the hosts.

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Ronaldinho did not score, but his involvement in the breakthrough ensured his comeback had a footballing contribution to accompany the celebration.

‘Thank you for believing in this dream’

In his message, the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner thanked the Cipriani family and Ravenna for making the occasion possible.

“Thanks to my friends Lorenzo, Ignacio and Giuseppe Cipriani and the whole team of Ravenna Football Club for believing in this dream,” he wrote.

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He also offered an ambitious message about the club’s future.

“We will keep working to help conquer Italy and the world!!! I'm sure we're on the right track.”

Ravenna are second in their Serie C group and pursuing promotion to Serie B, giving the occasion a competitive purpose beyond the excitement surrounding their famous No. 10.

Will Ronaldinho play again?

The obvious question now is whether Sunday was a one-off or the beginning of further appearances.

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There is no confirmed schedule for another match. Ronaldinho, however, left the possibility open, telling Sky Sport that he would return if the club president called him.

Ronaldinho: Master at work with Ravenna.

His social media sign-off offered supporters another reason to hope.

“Thank you to all the fans for this unforgettable night, to those who came from afar to honor me and to watch a beautiful football match,” he wrote.

“See you soon family.”

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