Tolu Arokodare is expected to lead the line for Nigeria in their second leg clash against Tanzania

Tolu Arokodare is expected to lead the line for Nigeria in their second leg clash against Tanzania

Tanzania vs Nigeria likely XI: Arokodare to lead the line as Simon comes in

Eric Chelle will make a few changes when Nigeria take on Tanzania in the second leg of their AFCON qualifiers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is expected to draft Tolu Arokodare into Nigeria’s starting lineup for Tuesday's second leg of their AFCON qualifier against Tanzania.

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Arokodare rewarded for brace against Tanzania

Arokodare came off the bench in the first leg as Nigeria defeated the Taifa Stars 3-1 to claim their second win in this qualifying campaign.

The Ajax star made an immediate impact after replacing Tochukwu Nnadi early in the second half.

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Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute before doubling the advantage on the hour mark to give the three-time African champions a 3-1 win.

Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

As a result, the 25-year-old is now expected to lead the line from the start in the second leg, alongside Akor Adams, who was in the starting XI in the first leg.

With Lookman out due to injury, all eyes will be on Arokodare to repeat the same feat in the second leg of this clash.

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The former Genk striker is not the only player Chelle will draft into the lineup, however, as Moses Simon is also expected to start the game.

Simon replaced the injured Lookman in the first leg but will now start the game at Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City.

These are the two changes Chelle is expected to make, although he could also consider leaving out Nnadi.

Iwobi to dictate play as Super Eagles seek another vital win

Stanley Nwabali is expected to keep his place in goal, while the back line of Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredrick and Abdullahi Bewene is unlikely to change.

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Alex Iwobi is expected to play in the number ten spot, with Wilred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf and Nnadi serving as the other midfielders.

Alex Iwobi is Nigeria's metronome.

This clash is a must-win for Eric Chelle’s men if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year’s AFCON alive.