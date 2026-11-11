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Kevin De Bruyne set for SHOCK Premier League return after clash with ex-Man Utd star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:32 - 11 November 2026
Kevin De Bruyne’s short spell at Napoli is under serious threat, with Italian reports claiming the former Manchester City star could leave as early as January.
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The report suggests the 35-year-old's possible departure will be linked to a series of dressing-room clashes, including with ex-Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

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According to Il Mattino, the Belgian has fallen out with several teammates.

Hojlund is named among those involved, alongside captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Tensions boiled over during last week’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto, when De Bruyne was involved in a heated on-pitch exchange with striker Lorenzo Lucca.

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The atmosphere has deteriorated to the point where Napoli are prepared to consider an early exit.

De Bruyne’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, with the club holding an option to extend, but he is currently the highest-paid player at the Stadio Maradona on around €6 million a year.

The former Premier League Player of the Year joined Napoli on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 after a glittering decade at Manchester City, where he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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In 36 appearances for the Italian side, he has contributed nine goals and six assists, including four goals and two assists this season.

However, he has struggled to settle fully in Italy, battling with injuries and failing to find the perfect role.

Reports claim Everton are keen on bringing him back to England in January, in what will be the biggest shock of the season.

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