Emergency responders search through the unstable rubble of a collapsed three-storey apartment building on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday afternoon

Emergency responders search through the unstable rubble of a collapsed three-storey apartment building on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday afternoon

New York apartment collapse kills several, leaves many trapped

A three-storey apartment building in Brooklyn collapsed into a neighbouring construction site, leaving several dead and over a dozen injured. More than 250 emergency responders continue searching the dangerous wreckage for missing victims.

Several people were killed after a three-storey apartment building collapsed into a neighbouring construction site in Brooklyn, New York.

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More than a dozen others were injured, while rescue teams continue searching for missing victims.

A six-month pregnant woman was rescued alive, with her husband confirming she survived the collapse.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether nearby excavation work played any role in the disaster.

Several people have been confirmed dead after a three-storey apartment building suddenly collapsed into a neighbouring construction site in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday afternoon, leaving rescuers racing against time to find survivors buried under the rubble.

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The tragic incident happened around 4:00 p.m. local time on Flatbush Avenue, sending residents, construction workers and passersby into panic as the building came crashing down with little or no warning.

According to local officials, more than a dozen other people were injured, with some reported to be in critical condition. Authorities are yet to confirm exactly how many people remain missing as search-and-rescue operations continue.

More than 250 emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics and rescue specialists, were deployed to the scene. Rescue crews have been working through unstable debris using drones, search dogs, chainsaws and other specialised equipment.

One of the most emotional moments from the rescue operation was the dramatic rescue of a pregnant woman who was pulled alive from the collapsed building, covered in dust.

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Her husband later confirmed she survived.

One entire side of the 1930s apartment building sheared away during the collapse, leaving bedrooms, wardrobes, and household belongings exposed above piles of concrete and steel.

"She is alive. She is still alive. I'm very happy. I'm very happy. I'm very happy. I thank all of you guys. She's pregnant, six months."

Officials say the rescue operation remains dangerous because parts of the collapsed structure could still shift at any time.

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the mission as "extremely dangerous", adding that victims from both the apartment building and the neighbouring construction site were trapped.

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"Members have been working methodically and haven't stopped since they arrived this afternoon," Bonsignore said.

Residents nearby said they initially thought an explosion had occurred because of the loud sound that echoed through the neighbourhood.

"I live literally right behind the building," witness Emmanuella Carilus told the New York Times. "It sounded like a big boom and you just heard a bunch of screaming."

Another witness, identified only as Dashik, told local television station PIX11:

Firefighters and rescue specialists used chainsaws, search dogs, and specialised equipment to navigate the precarious wreckage as they searched for trapped survivors.

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"I've never seen anything like this."

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Images from the scene showed one entire side of the building ripped away, exposing bedrooms, wardrobes and household belongings hanging dangerously above piles of concrete, steel and broken furniture.

According to city records, the apartment building was originally built in 1930.

Officials also confirmed that excavation work was actively taking place at the neighbouring construction site, where a new development had already been approved. However, investigators have not yet established whether the construction activities contributed to the collapse.

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The exact cause of the disaster remains under investigation.

More than 250 emergency personnel, including paramedics and FDNY crews, converged on the neighbouring construction site after the structure came crashing down around 4:00 p.m. local time.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited the scene and praised emergency responders for their swift response.

He said firefighters and rescue teams "arrived in under a minute and have spent hours working in dangerous and highly technical conditions to rescue New Yorkers."

Authorities say rescue efforts are expected to continue for several days as crews carefully search through the unstable wreckage for anyone who may still be trapped.

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