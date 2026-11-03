Olamide goes into crypto with Jeroid signing

After their launch of Zlatan Ibile last year, Nigeria's most trusted gift card and trading platform has entered a new chapter with the unveiling of music superstar Olamide as an official brand ambassador.

The partnership signals a cultural shift for the brand as Jeroid continues positioning itself at the intersection of finance, technology, youth culture, and digital opportunity.

In Nigeria, pop culture is more than entertainment. It shapes conversations, influences consumer behaviour, creates communities and often determines which ideas move from the margins into the mainstream. From music and street fashion to internet humour and viral trends, cultural influence has become a powerful force in how brands connect with audiences. The partnership between Afrobeats superstar Olamide and Jeroid represents an intersection of this cultural influence and the growing world of digital finance.

Over the last nine years, Jeroid has grown from a small crypto trading operation into Nigeria’s most recognisable digital finance platform, serving hundreds of thousands of users and processing millions in transaction volume (Jeroid). Now, with Olamide joining the company, Jeroid is leaning further into storytelling, relatability, and community-driven engagement.

According to the Jeroid CEO, Jeremiah Mayowa, Olamide embodies many of the values that define the Jeroid journey. Discipline, consistency, growth, and staying connected to the people. Mayowa indicated that the collaboration is intended to inspire confidence among users who are increasingly exploring digital finance as part of everyday life.

Olamide's significance extends beyond his list of club and street hits. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation for pioneering viral sounds, nurturing talent and maintaining a close connection with the culture that shaped his music. Through his music and leadership at YBNL Nation, he has helped bring new artists and sounds into the Nigerian mainstream. His career reflects an ability to evolve with changing audiences without losing touch with his roots.

That ability to evolve is central to his decision to partner with Jeroid, a Nigerian fintech and digital asset trading platform with more than nine years of operating history.

During a conversation with Jeroid founder and CEO Jeremiah Mayowa, Olamide explained that innovation and uniqueness were among the qualities he considered when evaluating a brand partnership.

“I am very particular about innovation and uniqueness,” he said.

With Olamide now part of the brand’s journey, Jeroid plans to launch campaigns that reflect the realities and ambitions of modern African youth while continuing to push conversations around financial access in line with its vision to make digital finance more accessible.

Beyond music, Olamide has built a reputation as a cultural leader and entrepreneur whose influence cuts across entertainment, youth identity, and business. His ability to remain relevant across multiple generations has made him one of the most impactful personalities in African entertainment.

Explore Jeroid by visiting the website at www.jeroid.com