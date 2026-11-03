Oraimo takes over Moonshot 2026, unveils newest-generation AniFast fast-charging technology

If you've ever had your phone battery drop to 5% when you need it the most, you'll understand why having a reliable charger or solid power bank is a necessity.

Fast chargers have become an important part of everyday life, especially for Nigerians who are constantly on the move.

That was part of what made oraimo's presence at this year's Moonshot event in Lagos worth noting. As a partner at Moonshot 2026, oraimo set up a booth in the exhibition hall where attendees could explore, interact with, and experience the brand's range of power solutions.

Rather than simply displaying products, the booth gave visitors a chance to learn about the technology behind the brand's charging innovations. The biggest talking point was the introduction of the newest generation of AniFast™, oraimo’s exclusive smart-charging technology designed to automatically detect and identify a connected device's fast-charging protocol to deliver the highest possible speed safely. The latest AF2 custom chip and GaN technology are fully integrated into oraimo’s newest chargers and power banks.

As smartphones and other electronic devices become increasingly important to our daily routines, the demand for charging solutions that can keep up continues to grow. With the AniFast™ AF2 custom chip and GaN technology, oraimo is putting forward its answer to that demand. The booth attracted attention from attendees who stopped by to get a first-hand experience of the soon-to-be-released next-generation chargers, the PowerGaN 701, PowerGaN 454, and Digiline charging cable, ahead of their November launch.

Also on display at the booth were the PowerNova L11, L21, Q31, Q41, PowerGaN 451, and PowerJet 501 power banks. The message behind the new technology is simple: Truly Fast, Truly Safe. From power banks to high-performance chargers and charging accessories, visitors could discover products designed to make charging more convenient and efficient.

Moonshot may be over, but you don't have to wait for another event to experience oraimo's power solutions. You can download the oraimo store app to purchase, or visit the official oraimo website at ng.oraimo.com or oraimo flagship and exclusive stores.