Blessing CEO, fiancé IVD apologise to Nigerians as influencer breaks down in tears over son's death

Blessing CEO, fiancé IVD apologise to Nigerians as influencer breaks down in tears over son's death

Blessing CEO, fiancé IVD apologise to Nigerians as influencer breaks down in tears over son's death

Self-acclaimed relationship expert and social media personality, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has apologised to Nigerians over her past remarks, admitting that she has learnt painful lessons and is struggling to cope with the loss of her son, Bryan.

Blessing CEO admits she is 'losing herself' as she begs Nigerians to pray for her after her son's death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The influencer apologises for mocking other people's pain, stating that she now understands the hurt her past remarks caused.

IVD joins fiancée Blessing CEO, in seeking forgiveness as he reflects on five years of personal battles and past mistakes.

Blessing made the emotional appeal in a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The video showed her crying inside a car as she described herself as broken, confused and ashamed of some of her past actions.

The influencer admitted that she had spoken carelessly about people's pain without experiencing similar situations herself. She appealed to Nigerians to forgive her, saying she now understands the hurt her words may have caused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm so sorry, so so sorry, for speaking about the pains I have never felt carelessly," she said.

Blessing also acknowledged that her words were not enough to demonstrate genuine remorse. "I am realising that talk is cheap but action is loud. I am only human, with blood flowing through my veins, so I am bound to make mistakes," she stated

Describing her emotional state, she said, "I am so broken to the point that I am losing myself. Pray for me because I am exhausted from praying by myself."

She further compared herself to the biblical prodigal son, saying she was ready to retrace her steps and rebuild relationships with people she had hurt.

A significant part of the video was dedicated to her late son, whom she affectionately called 'Dum Dum'. Blessing expressed how much she missed him and promised to make amends with the hope of making him proud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"To my son who passed, Dum dum like I call him, I miss you and I promise to correct every wrong to kee lo making you proud in heaven," she said.

Her fiancé, businessman IVD, also shared a message on his Instagram page in which he sought forgiveness from his family, friends and business partners.

"To my Family Friends and Buisness Partners, It's been 5 Years Of Endless Battle Also Trying to Retract All My Mistakes, I pray for Gods mercy and Forgiveness," he wrote.

The emotional appeal comes after a difficult period for the influencer, whose son died in June 2026, while she was in custody at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos over separate fraud allegations. She regained her freedom on bail in late October and has since spoken publicly about her grief and the pain of losing her child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, her latest apology also comes against the backdrop of criticism over her past comments about domestic violence and the death of IVD's former wife, Bimbo Ogbonna. Blessing faced backlash after her remarks during the controversy surrounding Bimbo's death, with many accusing her of showing little empathy for the deceased.

Her relationship with IVD, which became public after Bimbo's death, also attracted scrutiny.