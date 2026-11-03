NIMC cracks down on illegal NIN centres after discovering unauthorised enrolment and data modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several illegal NIN operators and seized registration equipment in Gwagwalada. Officials warned Nigerians to avoid unapproved roadside agents to protect themselves against identity theft and extortion.

NIMC arrested several illegal NIN operators during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations.

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The Commission seized enrolment equipment allegedly used for unauthorised NIN registration and data modification.

NIMC said only approved centres can register Nigerians for NIN, while personal data changes should be made through its official self-service platform.

The agency warned Nigerians to avoid unofficial agents and reaffirmed its zero tolerance for extortion and unethical practices.

If you've ever been tempted to register your National Identification Number (NIN) through a roadside "agent" who promised to get it done faster, you may want to think twice.

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The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has stepped up its fight against illegal NIN registration and unauthorised data modification, arresting several suspects during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations.

The Commission said officers from its Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU) carried out the operation, where they also seized machines and other equipment allegedly used for illegal NIN enrolment.

Officials arrested suspected illegal NIN operators during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations.

According to NIMC, the crackdown is aimed at protecting the integrity of Nigeria's National Identity Management System and stopping people from exploiting Nigerians through unauthorised registration and extortion.

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The agency explained that many of the complaints and problems experienced by NIN holders often happen because some people choose to bypass the Commission's approved registration process.

It reminded Nigerians that NIN enrolment can only be done at NIMC-approved enrolment centres, while changes to personal information, such as names, phone numbers or dates of birth, should only be made through the Commission's official self-service modification platform.

NIMC also encouraged NIN holders to download the NINAuth mobile application from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. The app allows users to access extra security features, print their NIN slips and manage other identity-related services securely.

NIMC urged Nigerians to use only approved enrolment centres as it reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against extortion and illegal NIN registration.

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Reaffirming the agency's position, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said the Commission has no room for extortion or unethical practices.

She said the Commission remained committed to providing "seamless and hitch-free NIN enrolment services" for Nigerians and legal residents.

The Commission urged members of the public to avoid unofficial registration centres and use only approved channels for NIN enrolment and related services.