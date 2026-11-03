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Super Falcons players receive ₦134m each as Tinubu completes reward package for WAFCON champions

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:15 - 03 November 2026
Super Falcons
Nigeria's Super Falcons have officially received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each, fulfilling President Bola Tinubu's financial pledge following their historic 10th WAFCON victory in Rabat.
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  • Super Falcons players have received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each, completing the cash component of President Bola Tinubu's reward package.

  • Members of the team's coaching crew and officials received the equivalent of $50,000 each, according to the National Sports Commission.

  • The players had previously received documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates confirming their national honour.

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Nigeria's Super Falcons players have received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each, completing the cash component of the reward package promised by President Bola Tinubu after their 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced the payment in a statement on Monday, adding that members of the team's coaching crew and officials received the equivalent of $50,000 each.

The payment fulfils the financial commitment Tinubu made to the team after they won their 10th continental title in July 2025.

Super Falcons players against Benin in Abeokkuta. Image: Pooja X
Super Falcons players
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The players had previously received documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates confirming their national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko thanked the President for honouring his promise, saying the government had delivered the rewards in full. He also said the payment followed cooperation between the commission and the Ministries of Finance, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Housing and Urban Development.

According to Dikko, the prompt fulfilment of the commitment marks a change from previous experiences in which Nigerian athletes waited years to receive promised rewards.

When the President gifted D'Tigress OON $100,000 and a plot of land for their Afrobasket triumph.
When the President gifted D'Tigress OON $100,000 and a plot of land for their Afrobasket triumph.

The Super Falcons won their 10th WAFCON title in July 2025 after recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat.

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At a presidential reception on July 28, 2025, Tinubu announced that each player would receive the naira equivalent of $100,000, while members of the technical crew would get $50,000 each. He also promised the team apartments and national honours.

The latest payment follows a similar reward for Nigeria's senior women's basketball team, D'Tigress.

READ ALSO: Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after on-pitch collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono

In September 2026, the government paid D'Tigress players the naira equivalent of $100,000 each after their fifth consecutive Women's AfroBasket title in 2025. Team officials received $50,000 each.

The basketball players also received documents for three-bedroom apartments and OON certificates in February 2026.

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